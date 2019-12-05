No. 19 UW vs. Michigan State
When, where: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Michigan.
TV: None.
Radio: 1310 AM Friday, 1070 AM Saturday, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (7-8-1, 2-5-1-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 55-60-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore defenseman Ty Emberson has as many goals in four collegiate games against the Spartans (two) as he has in 49 games against other opponents. He scored once in each series against Michigan State last season.
You should know: Munn Arena is the site of one of only two Badgers sweeps in 32 Big Ten road series since the league formed in 2013. UW won 6-3 and 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 3-4, 2017. The other road sweep was at Penn State in March 2014. ... After being ahead in special teams in four straight games Nov. 9-22, UW has trailed in that area in each of the last three. It allowed three power-play goals and a short-handed score against Michigan last week.
Spartans (6-7-1, 4-3-1-0)
Coach: Danton Cole, 30-48-8 in his third season at Michigan State, 53-107-20 in his sixth season overall.
Player to watch: Junior left wing Mitchell Lewandowski has scored eight goals in eight career games against the Badgers. He had a goal in both games of the teams' series at Munn last season.
You should know: The Spartans were ranked 20th after a tie and victory against then-No. 3 Notre Dame in their last home series Nov. 22-23. "Staying there is the hard part sometimes," Cole said after Michigan State lost 3-1 and 2-0 at Ohio State last weekend. ... After going 10-for-31 on the power play through nine games — a conversion percentage that ranked fourth nationally — the Spartans are 0-for-10 in their last five games.
— Todd D. Milewski