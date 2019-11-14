No. 15 UW vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Friday — Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Rob Andringa, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw. Saturday — none.
Web stream: Friday — Fox Sports Go (requires TV provider sign in), BTN Plus (subscription). Saturday — BTN Plus (subscription).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin on Friday, Posick and Perrin on Saturday.
Badgers (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)
Entering a series against No. 4 Notre Dame, one of the nation's best penalty-killing teams, the Badgers are 2-for-29 on the power play in their last six games.
Coach: Tony Granato, 53-57-10 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Junior defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk has been on the ice for a team-high 15 of the Badgers' 25 even-strength goals. But he also has been on the ice for a team-high 14 of opponents' 29 even-strength goals.
You should know: The Badgers' top three forward lines got rearranged again for practice this week. Roman Ahcan moved onto the left wing of the line with Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield. Linus Weissbach worked with Dylan Holloway and Owen Lindmark. And Tarek Baker formed a trio with Ty Pelton-Byce and Sean Dhooghe. ... UW has never defeated Notre Dame at the Kohl Center (0-5-1), including three losses since the Fighting Irish joined the Big Ten in 2017.
Fighting Irish (7-0-1, 3-0-1)
Coach: Jeff Jackson, 326-191-58 in his 15th season at Notre Dame, 508-243-83 in his 21st season overall.
Player to watch: Senior center Mike O'Leary was the national player of the month for October, when he had three three-point games and one two-point contest. He has slowed recently, however, going three games without a point.
You should know: Notre Dame has shown it can win high-scoring games and defensive outings in going unbeaten through eight games for the first time in 51 seasons as a varsity program. It has scored five goals or more four times but had to rally for a 3-2 overtime victory against Ohio State last Friday and scored twice in the third period for a 2-1 triumph Saturday to move into first place in the Big Ten.
— Todd D. Milewski