No. 17 UW vs. No. 3 Minnesota Duluth
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Rob Andringa, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (1-1)
Coach: Tony Granato, 49-53-10 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman right wing Cole Caufield last week became the first Badgers player to score twice in each of his first two collegiate games. He added an assist for a five-point weekend that netted him the Big Ten Conference's second star of the week.
Injury report: Freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky (upper body) is questionable.
You should know: UW impressed by going 5-for-10 on the power play, but its penalty kill was effective in a loss to Boston College and a victory against Merrimack. The Badgers killed all eight opponent power plays — including a five-minute major against BC — and scored twice while short-handed. It was the first time the Badgers had back-to-back games with a short-handed goal since Feb. 18-24, 2017, against Michigan and Minnesota.
Bulldogs (1-1)
Coach: Scott Sandelin, 370-312-87 in his 20th season at Minnesota Duluth and overall.
Player to watch: Junior defenseman Scott Perunovich was a second-team All-American last season, when he was third on the team in scoring. He started this season with a goal and two assists in last weekend's home split with UMass Lowell.
Injury report: Freshman left wing Quinn Olson (upper body) is out. Junior left wing Koby Bender (upper body) is questionable.
You should know: The Bulldogs are in Madison for the first time since the Badgers swept them in the first round of the 2013 Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs, months before the teams moved to separate leagues. ... Like UW, Duluth was perfect on the penalty kill in its season-opening series against UMass Lowell (9-for-9). The Bulldogs scored a short-handed goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory.
— Todd D. Milewski