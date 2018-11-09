No. 20 UW vs. No. 16 Minnesota
When, where: 7 tonight and Saturday night, Kohl Center.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (4-4)
Coach: Tony Granato, 38-38-5 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Since opening the season with five goals and seven points in his first four games, sophomore right wing Sean Dhooghe has been held without a point in the past four.
Injury report: Sophomore left wing Linus Weissbach (right hand) is out. Junior goaltender Jack Berry (undisclosed) is questionable.
You should know: In the first five seasons of Big Ten Conference hockey, the Badgers opened league play with a victory only once — at Michigan in 2016. They lost to Minnesota in 2013, Penn State in 2014, Michigan in 2015 and Ohio State in 2017. ... UW is averaging 4.5 goals scored in four games at the Kohl Center this season. Its all-time average in the venue entering 2018-19 was 3.13, and the single-season high is 4.45 in 2009-10.
Golden Gophers (1-3-1)
Coach: Bob Motzko, first season at Minnesota, 277-195-50 in his 14th season overall.
Player to watch: Freshman left wing Sampo Ranta signed with the Badgers but was released from his National Letter of Intent after he was unable to gain admission to school. The third-round draft pick of Colorado has two goals in his first five games for Minnesota.
You should know: Minnesota ruined UW’s senior weekend at the Kohl Center last season, sweeping two contests by a combined 11-3 to start the Badgers’ six-game losing streak to finish the campaign. ... Motzko has the same record through his first five games leading the Gophers as his predecessor and former boss, Don Lucia, did in 1999-2000. That’s the only season out of 66 that the Badgers and Gophers have competed in which UW won every game against Minnesota.
— Todd D. Milewski