No. 6 UW vs. No. 13 Clarkson
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Friday — Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Web stream: BTN Plus (subscription): Friday | Saturday; Fox Sports Go (requires TV provider sign in): Friday.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin on Friday, Posick and Perrin on Saturday.
Badgers (3-1)
Coach: Tony Granato, 51-53-10 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman forward Owen Lindmark has two short-handed goals through four games, tied for the most by a Badgers player in a season over the last 11 campaigns. The last with more was Derek Stepan with three in 2008-09. The UW record is six by Norm Cherrey in 1972-73.
You should know: Center Alex Turcotte missed the first three days of practice this week because of an illness that has spread through the UW team, causing six players to miss time over the first three weeks of the season. ... Cole Caufield leads the Badgers in even-strength shot attempts at 18 but an unexpected source is second with 15: defenseman Tyler Inamoto, who was 18th in the same stat last season. ... UW has scored 23 goals in four games, its most prolific four-game stretch since the 2009-10 season and its best for the first four games of a season since scoring 27 in 1992-93.
Golden Knights (2-1-1)
Coach: Casey Jones, 147-128-39 in his ninth season at Clarkson and overall.
Player to watch: Junior center Zach Tsekos recorded his first collegiate hat trick in Clarkson's 3-2 victory over Vermont last Friday. He totaled 12 goals in 62 games for Sacred Heart from 2016 to 2018 before sitting out last season to transfer.
You should know: The Golden Knights started their season with a 1-1 tie and a 3-1 victory at Michigan on Oct. 11-12. They were picked for third in 12-team ECAC Hockey after winning last season's playoff championship, their first league title in 11 years. ... Clarkson has played the Badgers in Madison only twice in the last 40 seasons: a 7-1 UW victory in the 1997 Icebreaker semifinals and a 6-2 Golden Knights win in the 2006 Badger Hockey Showdown semifinals. ... Sophomore forward Anthony Callin is a Middleton native who played 12 seasons for the Madison Capitols program.
— Todd D. Milewski