No. 19 UW vs. Michigan
When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Kohl Center.
TV: Saturday — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, with Brian Posick and Bill Brophy. Sunday — Big Ten Network, with Dan Kelly and Rob Andringa.
Web stream: Saturday — Fox Sports Go (requires TV provider sign in). Sunday — FoxSports.com.
Radio: 1070 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin on Saturday, Posick and Perrin on Sunday.
Badgers (6-7-1, 1-4-1-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 54-59-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore defenseman K'Andre Miller has a college career-best four-game point streak. He scored the tying goal last Saturday at Minnesota and has two goals and three assists in his last four contests.
You should know: After altering the defensive pairings in each of the last two weeks, the Badgers' top two forward lines got a shake-up before the Michigan series. Dylan Holloway is centering Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield, and Alex Turcotte is between Roman Ahcan and Sean Dhooghe. The moves, Granato said, also let UW do more in-game shifting with players who have already played together at times this season.
Wolverines (4-8-2, 0-5-1-0)
Coach: Mel Pearson, 39-39-12 in his third season at Michigan, 157-131-41 in his ninth season overall.
Player to watch: Freshman center Johnny Beecher, a first-round NHL draft pick of the Boston Bruins this year, leads the Wolverines with eight points and shares the lead with four goals.
You should know: After starting the season 3-1-1, Michigan has just one win in its last nine games. Beecher scored twice in a 4-1 victory at New Hampshire last Friday, but the Wildcats earned a split with a 3-2 overtime victory a day later. ... The Wolverines have allowed only 2.21 goals per game but are 50th out of 60 teams nationally with a scoring average of 2.07. They haven't won when failing to reach four goals scored.
— Todd D. Milewski