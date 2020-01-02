You are the owner of this article.
Badgers men's hockey edges National Team Development Program's Under-18 team
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers men's hockey edges National Team Development Program’s Under-18 team

Sophomore Jack Gorniak scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team posted to a 3-2 victory over the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-18 team in Plymouth, Michigan.

UW sophomore Dominick Mersch scored in the first period before the USNTDP squad responded with two first-period goals, including one on the power play.

In the second period, junior Sean Dhooghe and Gorniak scored within a minute of each other to give the Badgers the 3-2 lead.

UW sophomore goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 12 saves in the first period, and seniors Jack Berry and Johan Blomquist posted one shutout period apiece.

