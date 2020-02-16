Badgers men's hockey can't follow up series-opening win as No. 9 Penn State claims series split

A fourth chance this season at a Big Ten Conference series sweep ended just as the first three did for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team.
Instead of building on a series-opening victory, the Badgers lost their momentum early in the third period of a 3-2 loss to No. 9 Penn State at the Kohl Center on Saturday that sealed their fate as the Big Ten Conference’s last-place team.
“When you’re trying to battle back down a goal and they get one, it’s pretty tough on morale,” Badgers center Ty Pelton-Byce said after UW’s sixth loss in seven games.
After Pelton-Byce scored in the final seconds of the second period to halve UW’s deficit, the Badgers had a boost going into the intermission. It took Penn State less than five minutes of the third period to take it back.
The Badgers left goaltender Daniel Lebedeff to fend for himself in front of the net against Aarne Talvitie. Although Lebedeff stretched to make the initial save, UW couldn’t clear the rebound and defenseman Evan Bell pounced on it for a 3-1 lead.
“I thought that would carry over into the third, but they broke that momentum early in the third,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “And then it took us a bit to get going.”
It wasn’t an unfamiliar feeling to the Badgers. A week earlier, they scored late in the first period to cut Michigan’s lead but conceded a goal not long after the intermission ended.
Granato wasn’t happy, however, that there was no penalty call on Nate Sucese, who appeared to stick out his knee to trip up UW’s Roman Ahcan just inside the Nittany Lions’ blue line to start the counterattack.
“I don’t like turning pucks over, but when a player gets tripped, there’s not much you can do about that,” Granato said. “That wasn’t a bad play on our part. We made the right play, just didn’t get a call there.”
Dylan Holloway scored his second goal of the series with 60 seconds remaining to again cut the Badgers’ deficit to one. UW (11-18-1, 6-15-1-1 Big Ten) wasn’t able to get a shot through to the net in the final minute against Penn State (19-10-3, 11-8-3-0), which stayed in a first-place tie with Minnesota.
Just like in both series against Notre Dame and a home set with Michigan, the Badgers lost Saturday after winning on Friday. The only sweep they’ve completed this season was in non-conference home meetings with Minnesota Duluth in October.
After Lebedeff (33 saves) stopped the final 25 shots he faced Friday, he slipped up just over seven minutes into the first period Friday. He let Liam Folkes’ try from the slot after a faceoff tie-up squeeze through his pads, and Alex Limoges swooped in behind the goaltender to finish off Folkes’ shot.
The goal put Limoges into the lead in the race for the Big Ten scoring championship. The junior left wing entered the day tied with Badgers freshman right wing Cole Caufield at 22 points in league play.
Caufield was held to one shot on goal in the series. He didn’t attempt a shot on Saturday until 1:25 remained in the third period; it was blocked by defenseman Paul DeNaples.
“He’s Caufield,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in response to a question about how his team stymied UW’s top offensive threat. “Everybody in the building knows where he is at all times. So that’s one thing. He deserves the attention he gets, that’s for sure.”
Nittany Lions goaltender Peyton Jones (27 saves) shut the pads on Badgers right wing Owen Lindmark from the doorstep just over three minutes into the game, setting a tone.
In the second period, Jones made three quick stops in one sequence, including two stellar saves on Ryder Donovan.
“He’s been excellent all year,” Gadowsky said. “Extremely consistent. I just love his demeanor. It was a character win at the end; we had to hold tight. But he’s just so calm and poised that it really helps in those kind of situations.”
Stoughton native Cole Hults increased Penn State’s lead to two midway through the second period with a shot from the left point that bounced in off the left skate of Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto.
But UW had some life after Pelton-Byce scored with 10.4 seconds left in the second period. Holloway stole the puck from Limoges as the Nittany Lions forward tried to flip the puck out of the zone.
Holloway then fed Pelton-Byce in the left circle, and the Madison native scored his eighth goal of the season, his 10th point in his last nine games.
Penn State 1 1 1 — 3
Wisconsin 0 1 1 — 2
First period: PS — Limoges 11 (Folkes, Barratt), 7:08.
Second period: PS — Hults 8 (DeNaples, Sucese), 10:41. W — Pelton-Byce 8 (Holloway), 19:49. Penalties: Sucese, PS, 4:17; Turcotte, W, 10:41; Barratt, PS, 10:57.
Third period: PS — Bell 1 (Talvitie, Wall), 4:35. W — Holloway 6 (Miller, Turcotte), 19:00. Penalties: C. Caufield, W, 8:28; Smirnov, PS, 15:10.
Saves: PS (Jones 13-4-10) 27; W (Lebedeff 15-8-10) 33. Power plays: PS 0-for-2; W 0-for-3. Att. — 13,054.