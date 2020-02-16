Badgers men's hockey can't follow up series-opening win as No. 9 Penn State claims series split

Granato wasn’t happy, however, that there was no penalty call on Nate Sucese, who appeared to stick out his knee to trip up UW’s Roman Ahcan just inside the Nittany Lions’ blue line to start the counterattack.

“I don’t like turning pucks over, but when a player gets tripped, there’s not much you can do about that,” Granato said. “That wasn’t a bad play on our part. We made the right play, just didn’t get a call there.”

Dylan Holloway scored his second goal of the series with 60 seconds remaining to again cut the Badgers’ deficit to one. UW (11-18-1, 6-15-1-1 Big Ten) wasn’t able to get a shot through to the net in the final minute against Penn State (19-10-3, 11-8-3-0), which stayed in a first-place tie with Minnesota.

Just like in both series against Notre Dame and a home set with Michigan, the Badgers lost Saturday after winning on Friday. The only sweep they’ve completed this season was in non-conference home meetings with Minnesota Duluth in October.

After Lebedeff (33 saves) stopped the final 25 shots he faced Friday, he slipped up just over seven minutes into the first period Friday. He let Liam Folkes’ try from the slot after a faceoff tie-up squeeze through his pads, and Alex Limoges swooped in behind the goaltender to finish off Folkes’ shot.

