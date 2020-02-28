Badgers men's hockey Big Ten playoff opponent? It could be one of 5 teams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The Buckeyes control their outcome more than anyone else. Even if they sweep the Badgers and Minnesota keeps pace by sweeping Michigan, the Buckeyes get the top seed because of the way the Big Ten does tiebreakers.

Five of the six Division I men's conferences use the result of the season series between tied teams as the first tiebreaker. Minnesota had a 2-1-1 record against Ohio State.

But the first tiebreaker in the Big Ten is conference wins. The Buckeyes have 11; the Gophers have nine.

Regardless of Friday night's results, the Badgers won't know their playoff opponent after the opening games of the weekend. There's a scenario through which Penn State would wrap up the No. 1 spot Friday (if Ohio State and Minnesota both are held to one point or less), but the No. 2 seed will go down to the final day regardless.

Penn State is the only team that is guaranteed not to be on the road for the opening weekend of the playoffs. Ohio State and Minnesota can clinch a top-four finish with at least one point Friday, and Notre Dame can do the same with at least two points.

From the infirmary

The Badgers hope to get forward Sean Dhooghe and goaltender Jack Berry back into the lineup on Saturday.

Dhooghe has missed the last four games with a left-knee injury suffered against Michigan on Feb. 8. Berry hasn't been available to play since Feb. 1 after he picked up a lower-body injury in practice Feb. 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Bucky! Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email! Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.