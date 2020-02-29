Badgers men's hockey Big Ten playoff opponent? Entering final day of regular season, it could be one of 3 teams

With three series left to be played on Friday and Saturday — UW at Ohio State, Michigan at Minnesota and Michigan State at Notre Dame — only the Badgers are locked into their spot in the standings.

Penn State (41 points), Ohio State (37), Minnesota (37) and Notre Dame (35) can get at least a share of the Big Ten title, although the Fighting Irish can't earn the No. 1 playoff seed and the first-round bye that comes with it.

In the first round, the No. 2 seed hosts No. 7, No. 3 hosts No. 6 and No. 4 hosts No. 5 in best-of-three series. The winners advance to single-game semifinals on March 14, with the championship game on March 21. Games in all three rounds are played at the home rink of the higher seed.

The Buckeyes control their outcome more than anyone else. Even if they sweep the Badgers and Minnesota keeps pace by sweeping Michigan, the Buckeyes get the top seed because of the way the Big Ten does tiebreakers.

Five of the six Division I men's conferences use the result of the season series between tied teams as the first tiebreaker. Minnesota had a 2-1-1 record against Ohio State.

But the first tiebreaker in the Big Ten is conference wins. The Buckeyes have 11; the Gophers have nine.