Badgers men's hockey allows season-high 8 goals, falls to Michigan for 4th straight loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The worst game of the season for University of Wisconsin men’s hockey goaltender Daniel Lebedeff ended with a shot hitting the end of his glove and still winding up in the net behind him.

Two other times, he was victimized by wraparound tries that either hit him and went in the net or got poked home by an uncovered Michigan player at the top of the crease.

That’s how it went Friday for Lebedeff in an 8-4 loss to the Wolverines at Yost Ice Arena that extended the Badgers’ losing streak to four games and pushed them to a season-high six games under .500.

“It seemed like the puck was in their end for great lengths of time,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “The next thing you know, it goes in our end and it’s in our net.”

Nick Granowicz was timely with all three of his goals in a hat trick for Michigan, and Jake Slaker had a goal and three assists in pushing the Wolverines farther ahead of last-place UW in the Big Ten Conference standings.

Badgers coach Tony Granato called Lebedeff back to the bench and replaced him with Johan Blomquist after Jimmy Lambert’s goal, with 15.6 seconds left in the second period, extended Michigan’s lead to 5-3.