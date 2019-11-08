OMAHA, Neb. — Roman Ahcan scored twice for his first collegiate multiple-goal game, and the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team held off No. 20 Omaha 5-2 with a pair of empty-net goals. Daniel Lebedeff made 27 saves for the Badgers.
Three stars
No. 3: Lebedeff made a number of key saves, especially on the penalty kill.
No. 2: Alex Turcotte's go-ahead goal in the second period came during a 4-on-4 session after UW's Dylan Holloway was ejected.
No. 1: Ahcan returned from suspension with a flourish.
Up next
The teams finish the non-conference series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
For the first time in five games, the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had a full complement of forwards from which to make its lineup for Friday's non-conference game against No. 20 Omaha at Baxter Arena (7 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv (subscription), 1070 AM).
In the last four games, the Badgers were without Alex Turcotte twice, Dylan Holloway once and Roman Ahcan once. With all in the lineup Friday, UW has put Ahcan with Holloway and Sean Dhooghe.
UW has lost three of its last four and is 0-2 in the openers of road series this season, and 3-13-1 in the regular season since the start of 2017-18.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (4-4)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Mavericks (4-1-1)
Forwards
Kevin Conley - Joey Abate - Zach Jordan
Taylor Ward - Teemu Pulkkinen - Ryan Brushett
Travis Kothenbeutel - Chayse Primeau - Tyler Weiss
Josh Boyer - Nolan Sullivan - Noah Prokop
Defensemen
Nate Knoepke - Dean Stewart
Brandon Scanlin - Ryan Jones
Kirby Proctor - Jason Smallidge
John Schuldt
Goaltenders
Isaiah Saville
Austin Roden
Jacob Zab