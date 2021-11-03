 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' Makenna Webster surges to first national player of the month award for 2021-22 season
0 Comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers' Makenna Webster surges to first national player of the month award for 2021-22 season

  • 0
Webster goal

Makenna Webster celebrates her third-period goal for the Badgers against Northeastern in the 2021 NCAA championship game.

 ROBERT FRANK, UW ATHLETICS

Makenna Webster ended October with a hat trick in the University of Wisconsin sophomore's final period of the month.

It was enough to wrap up the national player of the month award from the Hockey Commissioners Association, announced Wednesday.

Webster leads NCAA Division I women's hockey with 27 points and a plus-23 rating through 12 games.

"I've been very lucky to be in front of the net, crash the net and be able to put a lot of pucks in the net," Webster said. "But I think our team has learned a lot from our first few games. And I think we are doing the little things right."

Webster picked up from last season, when she was the national rookie of the month for March after being named most outstanding player of the Frozen Four.

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team practices on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at LaBahn Arena.

She also was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association forward of the week and forward of the month this week for the top-ranked Badgers (12-0).

Middleton native Suzette Faucher of Franklin Pierce was named the co-national goaltender of the month along with last season's Patty Kazmaier Award winner Aerin Frankel of Northeastern.

Faucher has a .976 save percentage and 0.76 goals-against average with one shutout.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics