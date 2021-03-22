Badgers hope celebration of NCAA women's hockey title is their last LaBahn Arena event without fans

Mark Johnson pointed to the LaBahn Arena rafters where five red banners hang celebrating the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's NCAA championships.
There's another one on the way and the Badgers coach hopes there's a full crowd to see it.
"It's going to be a special evening," Johnson said.
There was something missing as the Badgers feted their most recent triumph on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic limited attendance at UW home games to player families and it was the same for the postseason honors.
"The hardest part for me was our fans missing out on it," Johnson said. "We know how important our fans are. We only had six home games out of our 21. For them not to see those games in person to me was really disappointing because they make a difference."
The escort back to campus from a fleet of emergency vehicles after the Badgers arrived at Dane County Regional Airport early Sunday morning was a small nugget of normalcy.
But the reminders of the pandemic that weighed on the whole season, which finished with Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory against Northeastern for the championship, were everywhere.
Monday's celebration was held virtually via a Facebook video broadcast with only a few administrators and staff members in person.
In the aftermath of Saturday's victory, Johnson said it was the most demanding of the six NCAA titles he has won as Badgers coach. He credited director of hockey operations and equipment manager Sis Paulsen and athletic trainer Stefanie Arndt for keeping the season going.
UW spent more than a month out of competition and had six games wiped out because of positive COVID-19 tests in December.
"The tough part for the coaching staff and the players is you didn't know what was going to happen the next day," Johnson said Saturday. "So you spent six months going through that, knowing that at any time you might get the same feeling that we had last spring where all of a sudden the NCAA calls you up and the tournament's off and you're not going to play. You spend six months doing that and run into some hiccups along the way, it's exhausting."
The Badgers won three games in five days in Erie during an NCAA tournament that was compressed and centralized, with daily testing designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
They saw video messages Monday night from UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and athletic director Barry Alvarez. Badgers play-by-play voice Reid Magnum interviewed the team's captains.
It was a subdued celebration befitting the lack of in-person attendance. No raucous entrances carrying the NCAA trophy. No dancing along to the band.
Chairs were distanced in five rows of six on the LaBahn Arena ice in front of the team bench. Tables held the national championship trophies won in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2019 along with the three claimed this season. Two from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season and playoffs flanked the sixth piece of NCAA championship hardware.
"It was a tough year to navigate through and hope that you're doing your best job throughout the year to make sure the younger players are enjoying their experience," Badgers co-captain Brette Pettet said after Saturday's game. "It's tough with COVID not being able to do team bonding stuff. Just to be rewarded and know that ... we got the championship, everything's worth it and it feels amazing for sure."
Monday's event ended with the team lining up to sway along to "Varsity." Pettet, a senior, collected the latest trophy as she left the ice.
"We understand that this year has been as tough as it's been for us for them," Pettet said Monday of UW fans who didn't have a chance to celebrate in person. "Just having their support and having them reach out to us on social media and tune into the games has been amazing."
