Badgers hope celebration of NCAA women's hockey title is their last LaBahn Arena event without fans

In the aftermath of Saturday's victory, Johnson said it was the most demanding of the six NCAA titles he has won as Badgers coach. He credited director of hockey operations and equipment manager Sis Paulsen and athletic trainer Stefanie Arndt for keeping the season going.

UW spent more than a month out of competition and had six games wiped out because of positive COVID-19 tests in December.

"The tough part for the coaching staff and the players is you didn't know what was going to happen the next day," Johnson said Saturday. "So you spent six months going through that, knowing that at any time you might get the same feeling that we had last spring where all of a sudden the NCAA calls you up and the tournament's off and you're not going to play. You spend six months doing that and run into some hiccups along the way, it's exhausting."

The Badgers won three games in five days in Erie during an NCAA tournament that was compressed and centralized, with daily testing designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

They saw video messages Monday night from UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and athletic director Barry Alvarez. Badgers play-by-play voice Reid Magnum interviewed the team's captains.