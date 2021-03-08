 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers hockey teams stay put in national rankings after title-winning weekend
0 comments
topical alert
UW HOCKEY

Badgers hockey teams stay put in national rankings after title-winning weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Badgers vs. Ohio State

Badgers defenseman Jesper Peltonen, right, plays the puck past Ohio State forward Tate Singleton in the third period of a Feb. 26 game at LaBahn Arena.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team entered the postseason with a fourth straight week at No. 5 in the USCHO.com poll.

The Badgers stayed behind No. 4 Minnesota on Monday on the heels of winning the Big Ten regular-season championship on the final day.

The UW women's hockey team remained No. 2 in the USCHO poll after winning the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff title Sunday.

The Badgers men's team swept a series at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday. Those results combined with Minnesota splitting its home series with Michigan gave UW its first regular-season championship in 21 years.

Boston College overtook North Dakota for the top spot in the men's poll, with Minnesota State third.

UW will play either No. 19 Notre Dame or Penn State in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on March 15 in South Bend, Indiana.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll for March 8, 2021:

1. Boston College (23)

2. North Dakota (12)

3. Minnesota State (5)

4. Minnesota

5. Wisconsin

6. Michigan

7. Massachusetts

8. St. Cloud State

9 (tie). Boston University

9 (tie). Minnesota Duluth

11. Omaha

12. Quinnipiac

13. Bowling Green

14. Clarkson

15. Bemidji State

16. American International

17. Providence

18. Lake Superior State

19. Notre Dame

20. Northeastern

The Badgers women's team defeated Minnesota and Ohio State to win the WCHA Final Faceoff in Minneapolis. UW received the No. 2 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 9 Providence in the quarterfinals on March 16 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Minnesota, which missed out on the eight-team tournament field for the first time since 2007, came in fifth in the rankings. Voters had the Gophers ahead of No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, No. 7 Boston College and No. 9 Providence, all of which received at-large bids.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I women's poll for March 8, 2021:

1. Northeastern (13)

2. Wisconsin (2)

3. Ohio State

4. Colgate

5. Minnesota

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Boston College

8. Penn State

9. Providence

10. Robert Morris

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics