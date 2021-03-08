Badgers hockey teams stay put in national rankings after title-winning weekend

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team entered the postseason with a fourth straight week at No. 5 in the USCHO.com poll.

The Badgers stayed behind No. 4 Minnesota on Monday on the heels of winning the Big Ten regular-season championship on the final day.

The UW women's hockey team remained No. 2 in the USCHO poll after winning the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff title Sunday.

The Badgers men's team swept a series at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday. Those results combined with Minnesota splitting its home series with Michigan gave UW its first regular-season championship in 21 years.

Boston College overtook North Dakota for the top spot in the men's poll, with Minnesota State third.

UW will play either No. 19 Notre Dame or Penn State in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on March 15 in South Bend, Indiana.