Badgers hockey teams retain spots in top 5 of national rankings
UW HOCKEY

Ty Emberson vs. Notre Dame

Badgers defenseman Ty Emberson shoots past the block attempt of Notre Dame's Spencer Stastney on Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

 VICKI DOMBECK, UW ATHLETICS

Both the University of Wisconsin women's hockey and men's hockey teams stayed put in the national rankings on Monday.

The women's team will take the No. 1 spot in the USCHO.com Division I poll into the final week of the regular season. The men's team was No. 5 for the second straight week.

The Badgers men (15-8-1, 13-6-1 Big Ten) defeated and tied Notre Dame last week, losing two third-period leads on Saturday but rallying late to force overtime.

They play Ohio State on Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena in their final home games of the season.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Feb. 22, 2021:

1. Boston College (27)

2. North Dakota (12)

3. Minnesota State (1)

4. Minnesota

5. Wisconsin

6. St. Cloud State

7. Michigan

8. Boston University

9. UMass

10. Minnesota Duluth

11. Omaha

12. Quinnipiac

13. Bowling Green

14. Providence

15. Clarkson

16. American International

17. Northeastern

18. Lake Superior State

19. Bemidji State

20. Michigan Tech

The Badgers women's hockey team was off last week and takes an eight-game undefeated streak into games at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday.

The Badgers (11-2-1) need to gain at least two of the six points available in the series for an outright win of their fourth Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship in the last five seasons.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Feb. 22, 2021:

1. Wisconsin (14)

2. Northeastern (1)

3. Ohio State

4. Minnesota

5. Colgate

6. Boston College

7. Minnesota Duluth

8. Penn State

9. Clarkson

10. Providence

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

