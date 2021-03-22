Badgers hockey teams both take a step up in national college hockey rankings

Both University of Wisconsin hockey teams moved up in the national rankings Monday, one into the top four at the start of the NCAA Tournament and one into the top spot after the end.

The Badgers men's hockey team climbed one spot to fourth in the USCHO.com poll. UW was named the last of four No. 1 NCAA regional seeds and will play Bemidji State on Friday in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The UW women's hockey team finished the season No. 1 in the rankings after defeating Northeastern on Saturday for its sixth NCAA championship.

The men's team was fifth in the USCHO poll for the previous five weeks. It hasn't been in the top four since the last time it made the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers were fourth on March 24, 2014, the day after they earned a No. 1 seed in the 2014 tournament. They lost to North Dakota in the first round.