Badgers hockey teams both take a step up in national college hockey rankings
UW HOCKEY

Webster goal

Makenna Webster celebrates her third-period goal for the Badgers against Northeastern.

 ROBERT FRANK, UW ATHLETICS

Both University of Wisconsin hockey teams moved up in the national rankings Monday, one into the top four at the start of the NCAA Tournament and one into the top spot after the end.

The Badgers men's hockey team climbed one spot to fourth in the USCHO.com poll. UW was named the last of four No. 1 NCAA regional seeds and will play Bemidji State on Friday in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The UW women's hockey team finished the season No. 1 in the rankings after defeating Northeastern on Saturday for its sixth NCAA championship.

The men's team was fifth in the USCHO poll for the previous five weeks. It hasn't been in the top four since the last time it made the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers were fourth on March 24, 2014, the day after they earned a No. 1 seed in the 2014 tournament. They lost to North Dakota in the first round.

UW climbed despite losing to Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament championship game last Tuesday.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for March 22, 2021:

1. North Dakota (3)

2 (tie). Boston College (3)

2 (tie). Minnesota (1)

4. Wisconsin

5. Minnesota State

6. UMass

7. St. Cloud State

8. Michigan

9. Minnesota Duluth

10. Boston University

11. Quinnipiac

12. Omaha

13. Lake Superior State

14. Bemidji State

15. American International

16. Providence

17. Bowling Green

18. Notre Dame

19. UMass Lowell

20. Clarkson

The Badgers women's team finished 17-3-1 and ahead of Northeastern, which entered the NCAA Tournament atop the rankings and one spot ahead of UW.

Three other Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams joined the Badgers in the top six of the final poll: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth and No. 6 Minnesota, which was left out of the NCAA Tournament field.

UW will host a virtual national championship celebration at 6:30 p.m. Monday on its Facebook page.

Here's the final USCHO.com Division I women's poll for 2020-21:

1. Wisconsin (15)

2. Northeastern

3. Ohio State

4. Minnesota Duluth

5. Colgate

6. Minnesota

7. Boston College

8. Penn State

9. Providence

10. Robert Morris

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

