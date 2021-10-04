Badgers hockey players, coaches can't wait to see fans instead of cutouts

He saw young fans leaning into the plexiglass from the outside of the rink during warmups but didn't know if he could toss any pucks to them. Everyone's figuring out how this works again.

Spectators at UW's indoor venues including the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena are required to wear masks. There's no vaccination mandate for Badgers games.

Saturday's UW women's hockey game is sold out although a limited number of tickets could become available beforehand. The Badgers are unveiling their 2021 NCAA championship banner and honoring the members of that team in a 1:45 p.m. ceremony.

Junior defender Chayla Edwards is one of the 10 Badgers players who have experienced being on the UW bench surrounded by a sold-out LaBahn crowd, and that feeling means something.

"When the crowd's going here, I feel very motivated, very encouraged," she said. "So I definitely missed that when we didn't have fans."

Sophomore forward Makenna Webster, however, has only been to a packed LaBahn Arena on the spectator side of the boards. UW has 11 players who are due to get their first taste of being part of a sold-out LaBahn on Saturday.

"I can't imagine how it is on the ice and playing in the game so I'm super excited," Webster said.