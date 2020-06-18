Badgers hockey player Dylan Holloway invited to Canada’s National Junior Team Camp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin sophomore forward Dylan Holloway was among the 41 players invited Thursday to Hockey Canada's virtual National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp.

The July 27-31 camp is for potential members of Team Canada's entry into the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, the world's top under-20 tournament.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Holloway, one of two players invited who played at NCAA schools last year, was among the final Team Canada cuts for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. He is one of the top 2020 NHL draft prospects.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship returns to Canadian ice and Holloway's home province of Alberta this December, with Edmonton and Red Deer set to co-host the annual holiday tradition.

Already invited to Team USA's in-person camp, slated for late July, are incoming freshman Sam Stange, current Badgers Cole Caufield and Owen Lindmark, as well as former Badgers player Alex Turcotte. Caufield and Turcotte competed for Team USA at last year's event.

UW equipment manager Nate LaPoint will help with Team USA's equipment needs at the 2021 event.