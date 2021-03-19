Badgers have experience on their side in star-studded NCAA women's hockey championship game against Northeastern

"I don't think it matters at all," senior forward Tessa Ward said. "I think that we're coming in prepared and our coaches have given us all the tools and all the skills that we need to succeed."

There's no question the Huskies have the talent and the momentum to get it done. Aerin Frankel was named the top goaltender in women's hockey. Defenseman Skylar Fontaine and forward Alina Mueller were tabbed as first-team All-Americans on Friday.

They haven't lost in 22 games and have allowed only 13 goals during a 18-game winning streak. A test came from Minnesota Duluth in Thursday's semifinals but Northeastern rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win in overtime.

"It was some nerves," coach Dave Flint said. "They came at us fast. We hadn't played at that pace yet this year. For us, it was just get the nerves out, adapt, get back to the dressing room."

The Huskies (22-1-1) expect more of the same against the Badgers (16-3-1).

"It's going to be even faster (Saturday)," Flint said. "Us playing at that speed (Thursday) night made our team realize, hey, we can very much play at that speed and be successful. ... I think you'll see a different start from us."