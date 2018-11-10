Josh Ess' third-period goal put the No. 20 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team ahead for good, and Daniel Lebedeff made 32 saves in a 3-1 victory over No. 16 Minnesota on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Three stars
No. 3: Captain Peter Tischke had six of the Badgers' 27 shot blocks.
No. 2: Josh Ess made his first goal of the season a big one.
No. 1: Daniel Lebedeff was on top of his game in the UW crease.
Up next
The Badgers travel to play Ohio State. Faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hopes to avoid a dubious distinction when it hosts No. 16 Minnesota in the second game of a Big Ten Conference series on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).
In a span of 135 games against the Golden Gophers in Madison, the Badgers have never lost eight out of 10. After a 3-2 Gophers win on Friday, UW is 1-7-1 against Minnesota in its last nine games at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers have shuffled three of their forward lines as they try to end a three-game losing streak. Brock Caufield is up on the top line, while Mick Messner has moved from center to right wing and Jarod Zirbel has joined the center corps.
Badgers (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Brock Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner
Matthew Freytag - Jarod Zirbel - Will Johnson
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Golden Gophers (2-3-1, 1-0)
Forwards
Brent Gates Jr. - Tommy Novak - Blake McLaughlin
Sampo Ranta - Rem Pitlick - Tyler Sheehy
Nathan Burke - Sammy Walker - Brannon McManus
Ryan Norman - Darian Romanko - Jack Ramsey
Garrett Wait
Defensemen
Clayton Phillips - Ben Brinkman
Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jack Sadek
Matt Denman - Tyler Nanne
Goaltenders
Eric Schierhorn
Mat Robson