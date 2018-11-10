Try 1 month for 99¢
Josh Ess scores go-ahead goal in third period as Badgers hockey team earns split with Minnesota

Josh Ess' third-period goal put the No. 20 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team ahead for good, and Daniel Lebedeff made 32 saves in a 3-1 victory over No. 16 Minnesota on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Captain Peter Tischke had six of the Badgers' 27 shot blocks.

No. 2: Josh Ess made his first goal of the season a big one.

No. 1: Daniel Lebedeff was on top of his game in the UW crease.

Up next

The Badgers travel to play Ohio State. Faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hopes to avoid a dubious distinction when it hosts No. 16 Minnesota in the second game of a Big Ten Conference series on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).

In a span of 135 games against the Golden Gophers in Madison, the Badgers have never lost eight out of 10. After a 3-2 Gophers win on Friday, UW is 1-7-1 against Minnesota in its last nine games at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers have shuffled three of their forward lines as they try to end a three-game losing streak. Brock Caufield is up on the top line, while Mick Messner has moved from center to right wing and Jarod Zirbel has joined the center corps.

Badgers (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Brock Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner

Matthew Freytag - Jarod Zirbel - Will Johnson

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Golden Gophers (2-3-1, 1-0)

Forwards

Brent Gates Jr. - Tommy Novak - Blake McLaughlin

Sampo Ranta - Rem Pitlick - Tyler Sheehy

Nathan Burke - Sammy Walker - Brannon McManus

Ryan Norman - Darian Romanko - Jack Ramsey

Garrett Wait

Defensemen

Clayton Phillips - Ben Brinkman

Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jack Sadek

Matt Denman - Tyler Nanne

Goaltenders

Eric Schierhorn

Mat Robson

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

