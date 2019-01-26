MINNEAPOLIS — Peter Tischke broke a third-period tie shortly after making a key penalty-kill block, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team ended a five-game winless skid with a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The Badgers allowed three power-play goals but killed two Gophers attempts in the third period to forge a fourth straight series split between the teams at Mariucci.
Three stars
No. 3: Rem Pitlick scored twice for the Gophers, who were 6-for-9 on the power play in the series.
No. 2: Daniel Lebedeff stopped all 12 shots he faced in the third period and 29 for the game for UW.
No. 1: Peter Tischke's third goal of the season was a huge one; he hit the top corner from the slot with 15:58 remaining.
Up next
The Badgers play at Michigan State at 6 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be without one of its defensemen when it tries for a split against Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).
Sophomore Tyler Inamoto is out for the first time with the Badgers after playing in 60 straight games. He has an upper-body injury, per a UW spokesperson, and is day-to-day. Jesper Peltonen replaces him in the lineup, but expect the Badgers to largely use a five-person rotation on defense.
Inamoto's loss won't help a defense that struggled in a 9-4 loss on Friday. But the Gophers also have a noteworthy absence: Freshman right wing Sammy Walker, who scored twice in the opener, is out for undisclosed reasons. Minnesota shuffled all four of its forward lines as a result.
Badgers (8-11-4, 4-5-4-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Golden Gophers (10-10-4, 7-5-3)
Forwards
Brent Gates Jr. - Rem Pitlick - Tyler Sheehy
Blake McLaughlin - Tommy Novak - Brannon McManus
Sampo Ranta - Scott Reedy - Jack Ramsey
Garrett Wait - Darian Romanko - Ryan Norman
Defensemen
Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jack Sadek
Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne
Clayton Phillips - Robbie Stucker
Sam Rossini
Goaltenders
Mat Robson
Eric Schierhorn
Brock Kautz