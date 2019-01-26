Try 1 month for 99¢

MINNEAPOLIS — Peter Tischke broke a third-period tie shortly after making a key penalty-kill block, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team ended a five-game winless skid with a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The Badgers allowed three power-play goals but killed two Gophers attempts in the third period to forge a fourth straight series split between the teams at Mariucci.

Three stars

No. 3: Rem Pitlick scored twice for the Gophers, who were 6-for-9 on the power play in the series.

No. 2: Daniel Lebedeff stopped all 12 shots he faced in the third period and 29 for the game for UW.

No. 1: Peter Tischke's third goal of the season was a huge one; he hit the top corner from the slot with 15:58 remaining.

Up next

The Badgers play at Michigan State at 6 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be without one of its defensemen when it tries for a split against Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).

Sophomore Tyler Inamoto is out for the first time with the Badgers after playing in 60 straight games. He has an upper-body injury, per a UW spokesperson, and is day-to-day. Jesper Peltonen replaces him in the lineup, but expect the Badgers to largely use a five-person rotation on defense.

Inamoto's loss won't help a defense that struggled in a 9-4 loss on Friday. But the Gophers also have a noteworthy absence: Freshman right wing Sammy Walker, who scored twice in the opener, is out for undisclosed reasons. Minnesota shuffled all four of its forward lines as a result.

Badgers (8-11-4, 4-5-4-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Golden Gophers (10-10-4, 7-5-3)

Forwards

Brent Gates Jr. - Rem Pitlick - Tyler Sheehy

Blake McLaughlin - Tommy Novak - Brannon McManus

Sampo Ranta - Scott Reedy - Jack Ramsey

Garrett Wait - Darian Romanko - Ryan Norman

Defensemen

Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jack Sadek

Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne

Clayton Phillips - Robbie Stucker

Sam Rossini

Goaltenders

Mat Robson

Eric Schierhorn

Brock Kautz

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments