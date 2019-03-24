HAMDEN, Conn. — Senior co-captains Sophia Shaver and Annie Pankowski scored, and Kristen Campbell made 27 saves for her third straight shutout as the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team defeated Minnesota 2-0 on Sunday at People's United Center to win their fifth national championship and first since 2011.
Three stars
No. 3: Sophia Shaver scored her first goal in 16 games to give UW the lead.
No. 2: Kristen Campbell didn't allow a goal in the NCAA tournament.
No. 1: Annie Pankowski's second-period, short-handed goal was the key for the Badgers.
Pregame
Will it be a fifth NCAA title for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team or a seventh for Minnesota? That question will be answered Sunday afternoon at People's United Center in the last women's college hockey game of the season (1:30 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).
The Badgers and the Golden Gophers both advanced to the championship game with a shutout victory on Friday — UW over Clarkson 5-0 and Minnesota over Cornell 2-0.
It's the sixth meeting between the teams this season; the Badgers took the lead by winning the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game 3-1 in Minneapolis on March 10.
The same 22 players are dressed for both sides as in that game. The only change is that Minnesota appears to be starting Alex Gulstene in goal. It'll be the first time since December that she has played in consecutive games.
Badgers (34-4-2)
Forwards
Alexis Mauermann - Emily Clark - Annie Pankowski
Britta Curl - Abby Roque - Sophie Shirley
Caitlin Schneider - Sophia Shaver - Presley Norby
Delaney Drake - Sam Cogan - Brette Pettet
Defensemen
Mikaela Gardner - Maddie Rolfes
Grace Bowlby - Mekenzie Steffen
Nicole LaMantia - Natalie Buchbinder
Maddie Rowe
Goaltenders
Kristen Campbell
Breanna Blesi
Nikki Cece
Golden Gophers (32-5-1)
Forwards
Sarah Potomak - Kelly Pannek - Amy Potomak
Nicole Schammel - Taylor Wente - Grace Zumwinkle
Taylor Williamson - Taylor Heise - Alex Woken
Abigail Boreen - Catie Skaja - Emily Oden
Tianna Gunderson
Defensemen
Emily Brown - Olivia Knowles
Sophie Skarzynski - Patti Marshall
Gracie Ostertag - Crystalyn Hengler
Goaltenders
Alex Gulstene
Sydney Scobee
Emma May