HAMDEN, Conn. — Abby Roque broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and Annie Pankowski scored two of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's four third-period goals in a 5-0 victory over Clarkson on Friday in the semifinals of the NCAA Frozen Four at People's United Center. Sam Cogan scored a critical goal midway through the third period to give the Badgers a two-goal lead as UW moved one victory away from its fifth national championship.
Three stars
No. 3: Abby Roque's goal from a nice feed by Britta Curl broke the seal for UW.
No. 2: Annie Pankowski scored twice in the third period, giving her 10 goals and 12 points in six postseason games.
No. 1: Sam Cogan had a goal and two assists and played a big role in the Badgers holding the nation's top-scoring line of Clarkson's Loren Gabel, Michaela Pejzlova and Elizabeth Giguere scoreless.
Up next
The Badgers play Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. CDT Sunday for the national championship. It's the third time that that UW and the Gophers have squared off for the title. the Badgers won in 2006; Minnesota won in 2012.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's game Friday against Clarkson (6 p.m., BTN, 100.9 FM) marks the Badgers' sixth straight appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals.
Of the previous five, UW has advanced to the championship game only once, in 2017. The Badgers are looking for a different result than in that game, a 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights in St. Charles, Missouri.
The Badgers' veterans and seniors have acknowledged that game this week but said it's a new season and different rosters.
Friday's winner plays for the NCAA title at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against Minnesota, a 2-0 winner over Cornell.
Badgers (33-4-2)
Forwards
Alexis Mauermann - Emily Clark - Annie Pankowski
Britta Curl - Abby Roque - Sophie Shirley
Caitlin Schneider - Sophia Shaver - Presley Norby
Delaney Drake - Sam Cogan - Brette Pettet
Defensemen
Mikaela Gardner - Maddie Rolfes
Grace Bowlby - Mekenzie Steffen
Nicole LaMantia - Natalie Buchbinder
Maddie Rowe
Goaltenders
Kristen Campbell
Breanna Blesi
Nikki Cece
Golden Knights (30-7-2)
Forwards
T.T. Cianfarano - Cassidy Vinkle - Kelly Mariani
Loren Gabel - Michaela Pejzlova - Elizabeth Giguere
Morgan Helgeson - Tia Stoddard - Kristy Pidgeon
Miranda Gaudet - Katherine Beaumier - Taylor Sawka
Defensemen
Ella Shelton - Taylor Turnquist
Emma Keenan - Josiane Pozzebon
Avery Mitchell
Goaltenders
Kassidy Sauve
Kia Castonguay
Marie-Pier Coulombe