HAMDEN, Conn. — Abby Roque broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and Annie Pankowski scored two of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's four third-period goals in a 5-0 victory over Clarkson on Friday in the semifinals of the NCAA Frozen Four at People's United Center. Sam Cogan scored a critical goal midway through the third period to give the Badgers a two-goal lead as UW moved one victory away from its fifth national championship.

Three stars

No. 3: Abby Roque's goal from a nice feed by Britta Curl broke the seal for UW.

No. 2: Annie Pankowski scored twice in the third period, giving her 10 goals and 12 points in six postseason games.

No. 1: Sam Cogan had a goal and two assists and played a big role in the Badgers holding the nation's top-scoring line of Clarkson's Loren Gabel, Michaela Pejzlova and Elizabeth Giguere scoreless.

Up next

The Badgers play Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. CDT Sunday for the national championship. It's the third time that that UW and the Gophers have squared off for the title. the Badgers won in 2006; Minnesota won in 2012.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's game Friday against Clarkson (6 p.m., BTN, 100.9 FM) marks the Badgers' sixth straight appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals.

Of the previous five, UW has advanced to the championship game only once, in 2017. The Badgers are looking for a different result than in that game, a 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights in St. Charles, Missouri.

The Badgers' veterans and seniors have acknowledged that game this week but said it's a new season and different rosters.

Friday's winner plays for the NCAA title at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against Minnesota, a 2-0 winner over Cornell.

Badgers (33-4-2)

Forwards

Alexis Mauermann - Emily Clark - Annie Pankowski

Britta Curl - Abby Roque - Sophie Shirley

Caitlin Schneider - Sophia Shaver - Presley Norby

Delaney Drake - Sam Cogan - Brette Pettet

Defensemen

Mikaela Gardner - Maddie Rolfes

Grace Bowlby - Mekenzie Steffen

Nicole LaMantia - Natalie Buchbinder

Maddie Rowe

Goaltenders

Kristen Campbell

Breanna Blesi

Nikki Cece

Golden Knights (30-7-2)

Forwards

T.T. Cianfarano - Cassidy Vinkle - Kelly Mariani

Loren Gabel - Michaela Pejzlova - Elizabeth Giguere

Morgan Helgeson - Tia Stoddard - Kristy Pidgeon

Miranda Gaudet - Katherine Beaumier - Taylor Sawka

Defensemen

Ella Shelton - Taylor Turnquist

Emma Keenan - Josiane Pozzebon

Avery Mitchell

Goaltenders

Kassidy Sauve

Kia Castonguay

Marie-Pier Coulombe

