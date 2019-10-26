Owen Lindmark's goal in final seconds gives Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team a victory over Clarkson
Owen Lindmark scored with 6.1 seconds remaining on the rebound of a Roman Ahcan drive to the net, and the No. 6 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team overcame losing a three-goal lead for a 4-3 victory over No. 13 Clarkson on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Three stars
No. 3: Devin Brosseau scored twice for Clarkson, including the tying goal with 1:12 remaining.
No. 2: Lindmark's fourth goal of the season was his biggest.
No. 1: Ahcan had a goal and three points for his first collegiate four-point game.
Up next
The Badgers play at Penn State on Thursday and Friday.
Pregame
The No. 6 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be looking for a better showing from its power play when it plays No. 13 Clarkson on Saturday at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).
The Badgers were 0-for-7 in Friday's 4-0 loss despite 14 shots on goal. Coach Tony Granato wanted to see less waiting for the perfect pass to open up and more efforts at the net.
UW will have to play without freshman center Alex Turcotte (illness), a member of the top power play, for the second straight game.
"There's no doubt we could use him in our lineup," Granato said after Friday's game. "But we're deep enough and have enough players that can play with each other to be able to make enough plays to win games."
The Badgers also have shuffled all four forward lines for Saturday's game.
Badgers (3-2)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Golden Knights (3-1-1)
Forwards
Jack Jacome - Zach Tsekos - Anthony Romano
Devin Brosseau - Josh Dunne - Haralds Egle
Adam Tisdale - Nick Campoli - Mathieu Gosselin
Chris Klack - Anthony Callin - Grant Cooper
Jamie Collins
Defensemen
Jordan Schneider - Greg Moro
Brian Hurley - Michael Underwood
Shane Kuzmeski - Connor McCarthy
Goaltenders
Frank Marotte
Kris Oldham
Nicholas Latinovich