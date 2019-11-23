MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Berry made 31 saves, and Tarek Baker and K'Andre Miller scored third-period goals to rally the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to a 3-3 tie with Minnesota on Saturday. Max Zimmer scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Badgers the extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Three stars

No. 3: Brannon McManus had two assists for the Gophers.

No. 2: Berry kept the Badgers in the game in a troublesome second period.

No. 1: Zimmer provided the extra point that may prove valuable down the road.

Up next

The Badgers host Michigan on Saturday and Sunday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking to change multiple areas when it plays the second game of a Big Ten Conference series against Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1070 AM).

That goes for personnel and tactics. Jack Berry is making his first start of the season in goal, with coach Tony Granato saying after Friday's 4-1 loss that it was time to make the move. UW also inserted left wing Max Zimmer into the lineup in place of Jack Gorniak.

The Badgers also need to be more stable in their defensive zone and could be better served by showing some of the willingness to sell out defensively that the Gophers did Friday. Minnesota blocked 29 shots.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (6-7, 1-4 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Golden Gophers (5-6-2, 2-3-2-2)

Forwards

Sampo Ranta - Scott Reedy - Brannon McManus

Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Sammy Walker

Blake McLaughlin - Ben Meyers - Bryce Brodzinski

Cullen Munson - Jack Perbix - Joey Marooney

Defensemen

Matt Staudacher - Ryan Johnson

Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jackson LaCombe

Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne

Robbie Stucker

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Justen Close

Jared Moe

Officials

Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Cameron Lynch

Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Samuel Shikowsky

Bucky!

