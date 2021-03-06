Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun's shutout of Michigan State delights his cheering section

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It dawned on Mona Beydoun after the game that it might have been the last time she got to see her son play college hockey in his home state.

What a way to say farewell for Robbie Beydoun.

The University of Wisconsin goaltender from Plymouth, Michigan, made 28 saves for the third shutout of his senior season, a 4-0 victory against Michigan State on Friday.

A proud mom seated in Section G of Munn Ice Arena, Mona Beydoun’s smile was obvious despite the mask on her face.

“It’s pretty emotional right now,” she said minutes after the final horn. “This is big. Especially this year and not knowing if we were going to be able to watch him live.”

Tarek Baker scored his first goal in 16 games less than two minutes into the first period to put the Badgers ahead, and the power play twice struck quickly in the middle frame.

UW tied its longest unbeaten streak in the past eight seasons — six games (5-0-1) — and later Friday went into first place in the Big Ten with Minnesota’s home loss to Michigan. The Badgers can win their first conference title in 21 years with a victory in Saturday’s regular-season finale.