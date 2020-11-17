Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun named one of Big Ten's weekly three stars

Robbie Beydoun made a good first impression with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and the Big Ten Conference noticed.
Beydoun was named the Big Ten's second star of the week after he opened the season with a 25-save shutout at Notre Dame last Friday.
He also stopped 29 shots in a 5-3 victory on Saturday as UW completed its first road sweep since February 2017.
A graduate transfer from Michigan Tech, Beydoun had three shutouts in 23 starts over his first three collegiate seasons. He had played only one game in the last year before blanking the Fighting Irish to open the season.
He was the fifth goalie to earn a shutout in his first start for the Badgers.
Michigan goalie Strauss Mann was the Big Ten's first star and Wolverines forward Kent Johnson was the third star.
The 14th-ranked Badgers host No. 6 Michigan at LaBahn Arena on Thursday and Friday.
Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season.
Badgers sophomore forward Dylan Holloway and junior defenseman Ty Emberson were honorable mention selections for the preseason teams.
The path to success for the 2020-21 Badgers men's hockey team depends in large part on how they absorb and apply the lessons learned from a subpar season.
The Badgers don't return a goalie from the previous season's roster for the first time in 46 years.
The first national rankings of the NCAA men's hockey season are out, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has work to do to impre…
The Big Ten released the first half of the season schedule, which for the Badgers includes three series at home and three on the road.
Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato talks with State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski about an opening stretch of the season that include…
The Badgers will play on the Big Ten Network four times in the opening month of the season.
Linus Weissbach picked a fourth season with the Badgers over staying home to play in Sweden during the pandemic.
University of Wisconsin men's hockey senior Ty Pelton-Byce talks with reporters about the start of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
The teams that win regular-season championships in NCAA hockey tend to be the ones that can adapt to changing landscapes over a long season.
Video: Tarek Baker says 'We want to shift the tides to what Badger hockey used to be' in 2020-21 season
University of Wisconsin men's hockey senior Tarek Baker talks with reporters about the start of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!