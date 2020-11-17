 Skip to main content
Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun named one of Big Ten's weekly three stars
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Robbie Beydoun save

Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun makes one of his 29 saves in Saturday's victory over Notre Dame.

 FIGHTING IRISH MEDIA

Robbie Beydoun made a good first impression with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and the Big Ten Conference noticed.

Beydoun was named the Big Ten's second star of the week after he opened the season with a 25-save shutout at Notre Dame last Friday.

He also stopped 29 shots in a 5-3 victory on Saturday as UW completed its first road sweep since February 2017.

A graduate transfer from Michigan Tech, Beydoun had three shutouts in 23 starts over his first three collegiate seasons. He had played only one game in the last year before blanking the Fighting Irish to open the season.

He was the fifth goalie to earn a shutout in his first start for the Badgers.

Michigan goalie Strauss Mann was the Big Ten's first star and Wolverines forward Kent Johnson was the third star.

The 14th-ranked Badgers host No. 6 Michigan at LaBahn Arena on Thursday and Friday.

Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season. 

