Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun named 1 of Big Ten's weekly 3 stars

Robbie Beydoun made a good first impression with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and the Big Ten Conference noticed.

Beydoun was named the Big Ten's second star of the week after he opened the season with a 25-save shutout at Notre Dame last Friday.

He also stopped 29 shots in a 5-3 victory on Saturday as UW completed its first road sweep since February 2017.

A graduate transfer from Michigan Tech, Beydoun had three shutouts in 23 starts over his first three collegiate seasons. He had played only one game in the last year before blanking the Fighting Irish to open the season.

He was the fifth goalie to earn a shutout in his first start for the Badgers.

Michigan goalie Strauss Mann was the Big Ten's first star and Wolverines forward Kent Johnson was the third star.

The 14th-ranked Badgers host No. 6 Michigan at LaBahn Arena on Thursday and Friday.

