Badgers goalie Cameron Rowe gets Big Ten weekly honor

Cameron Rowe is the second University of Wisconsin men's hockey goaltender this season to be named one of the Big Ten's weekly three stars after his starting debut.
Rowe was named the second star Tuesday after he won his first collegiate start, stopping 40 of 41 shots in a 3-1 Badgers victory at Ohio State last Friday.
The freshman entered Thursday's 4-2 loss at the start of the second period and stopped all 14 shots he faced.
He followed UW graduate transfer goalie Robbie Beydoun, who was the second star Nov. 17 after backstopping the Badgers to two victories at Notre Dame to open the season.
Minnesota senior forward Scott Reedy was the Big Ten's first star and Gophers senior goalie Jack LaFontaine was the third star.
