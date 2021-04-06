Badgers get transfers from Minnesota and Bowling Green, lose senior to pros

"I'm sure when we play at Minnesota I'll get some good chirps thrown at me," said Moe, who has three years of eligibility remaining after two seasons with the Gophers. "Probably some that I can't repeat."

It's rare for a player to transfer between the Badgers and Gophers men's hockey teams. Paul Lundeen debuted with UW in the 1977-78 season before moving to Minnesota.

The combination of Moe starting only two of Minnesota's 31 games this season and the return of Mike Richter Award finalist Jack LaFontaine to the Gophers for his bonus season gave the sixth-round Winnipeg draft pick in 2018 the incentive to explore a move.

Moe, 21, said he talked to Cameron Rowe, who split time in the UW crease this season with graduate transfer Robbie Beydoun, and expects a good competition next season.

The Badgers also have third-string goaltender Ben Garrity on the roster and have signed Germantown native Noah Grannan for next season.

Like Beydoun last offseason, Moe had to see an opportunity to play to move to UW. Being on the bench as a sophomore wasn't helping his development after he played in 16 games as a freshman with a .915 save percentage.