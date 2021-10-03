Badgers get notes to file away on staying structured, plus 5 more observations from an exhibition loss

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was in a position that hadn't been terribly familiar for those who returned from last season.

The Badgers spent extended stretches of an exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth on Sunday in their defensive zone. Being able to escape those situations had been a strength of the 2020-21 Big Ten champions but seeing UW try to work through the pressure was another reminder that this won't be the same team.

The Bulldogs defeated UW 4-2 in front of a packed crowd at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, which holds around 1,000. Badgers coach Tony Granato said his team got what it needed out of the game before Friday's regular-season opener against Michigan Tech.

One of the notes to file away was how to handle the pressure that an experienced team can bring.

"Those are the times when you really have to go back to the fundamentals and you've just got to stay structured," Badgers forward Sam Stange said. "We got to chasing a couple times for sure. They were able to take advantage of it and we weren't really able to do a ton when we did that to them."

Here are five more observations from Sunday's exhibition:

One to remember for Stange