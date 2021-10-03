Badgers get notes to file away on staying structured, plus 5 more observations from an exhibition loss

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was in a position that hadn't been terribly familiar for those who returned from last season.
The Badgers spent extended stretches of an exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth on Sunday in their defensive zone. Being able to escape those situations had been a strength of the 2020-21 Big Ten champions but seeing UW try to work through the pressure was another reminder that this won't be the same team.
The Bulldogs defeated UW 4-2 in front of a packed crowd at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, which holds around 1,000. Badgers coach Tony Granato said his team got what it needed out of the game before Friday's regular-season opener against Michigan Tech.
One of the notes to file away was how to handle the pressure that an experienced team can bring.
"Those are the times when you really have to go back to the fundamentals and you've just got to stay structured," Badgers forward Sam Stange said. "We got to chasing a couple times for sure. They were able to take advantage of it and we weren't really able to do a ton when we did that to them."
Here are five more observations from Sunday's exhibition:
One to remember for Stange
Stange leaned too hard on his stick on a first-period scoring chance in front of the net. The stick broke and the puck went wide.
"There's definitely a little bit of adrenaline," the Badgers sophomore from nearby Eau Claire said. "I think I probably could have just passed it into the net on it."
He made up for it two periods later when he finished a rush by firing underneath the crossbar to cut the Badgers' deficit to 3-2.
Fellow Eau Claire native Zach Urdahl and Altoona's Daniel Laatsch both played their first games with the Badgers in the Chippewa Valley. Urdahl showed some offensive flashes on smart, simple plays.
Ones to forget for goalies
Badgers goalies Cameron Rowe and Jared Moe both had moments they'll probably want to leave behind.
Minnesota Duluth's Carter Loney beat Rowe in the second period with a long shot that touched the inside of the left post. Hunter Lellig beat Moe from low in the left circle just 24 seconds after Ryder Donovan equalized for the Badgers. And Casey Gilling scored on Moe from the high slot after UW's forwards gave him too much room to roam.
Moe, who made his first appearance in a Badgers uniform after transferring from Minnesota in the offseason, also was caught out of position on a play that ended with the puck in the net. But he was let off the hook when the officials ruled he was interfered with.
Bantle suffers injury
Left wing Carson Bantle missed a large part of the second half with Michigan Tech last season because of a separated shoulder, and he left the arena Sunday with his right arm in a sling.
Granato wasn't sure of the extent of the injury, which happened when Bantle went into the boards in the second period. He was set for time on the power play and as a part of a big-bodied line with Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan.
Ahcan already playing with 1 strike
The result and the stats from the game don't count toward the season record with the exception of game misconduct penalties going into a player's ledger. So UW's Roman Ahcan has one strike against him before the season even officially begins.
Ahcan was given a charging major and game misconduct at the end of the second period after he leveled Bulldogs defenseman Owen Gallatin at the horn. Gallatin got a major and game misconduct for grabbing a face mask in the ensuing fracas.
A player gets an automatic one-game suspension for his third game misconduct of the season.
Power play slow to generate chances
UW's new-look power play didn't generate much offensive-zone time on its first three chances. A fourth late in the third period with some different personnel and in a more desperate situation with UW trailing 3-2 was more of what the Badgers would like to see.