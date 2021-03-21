Badgers get No. 1 seed in Bridgeport regional for NCAA men's hockey tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other No. 1 seeds, in order, went to North Dakota in Fargo, Boston College in Albany, New York, and Minnesota in Loveland, Colorado.

The two-day, three-game regionals to generate the field for the April 8-10 Frozen Four in Pittsburgh begin Friday in Bridgeport and Fargo. The Albany and Loveland regionals start Saturday.

The Badgers' six-year tournament appearance drought wasn't close to being the longest extinguished this season. Lake Superior State won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs to secure a spot for the first time since 1996.

Another long absence won't be ending after all. St. Lawrence (6-8-3) stunned Quinnipiac in overtime Saturday to win the ECAC Hockey title. The Saints' last NCAA appearance was in 2007.

But St. Lawrence announced before the field was revealed Sunday that it won't be competing in the NCAA tournament. Coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19 and the team couldn't accept the automatic bid because of New York state and NCAA quarantine rules.

That development passed the ECAC's automatic spot to Quinnipiac, which was on the bubble as an at-large team, and might have opened the door for Notre Dame to extend its season as the fourth Big Ten team in the 16-team field.