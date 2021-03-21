Badgers get No. 1 seed in Bridgeport regional for NCAA men's hockey tournament

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will make its first NCAA tournament appearance in seven years against Bemidji State.
The Badgers got the No. 4 overall seed Sunday and lead the bracket in Bridgeport, Connecticut. They'll play the Beavers at noon Friday on ESPN2.
UMass and Lake Superior State also were assigned to the Bridgeport regional and will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The semifinal winners play at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU for a spot in the Frozen Four.
The Big Ten regular-season champion Badgers got an at-large bid with a 20-9-1 record.
They last played in the NCAA tournament in 2014 before bottoming out as a program with a two-season span that generated only 12 wins combined.
UW's Tony Granato will make his first national tournament appearance as either a player or a coach. The Badgers' four-year absence from 1984 to 1987 during Granato's playing career was the longest before the six years away that ended Sunday.
Granato in his fifth season coaching the Badgers.
UW won its only NCAA tournament meeting against Bemidji State, a 2006 regional semifinal that featured a hat trick by Joe Pavelski.
The Badgers are 6-0-1 all-time against the Beavers (15-9-3). They were both part of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association from 2010 to 2013.
The other No. 1 seeds, in order, went to North Dakota in Fargo, Boston College in Albany, New York, and Minnesota in Loveland, Colorado.
The two-day, three-game regionals to generate the field for the April 8-10 Frozen Four in Pittsburgh begin Friday in Bridgeport and Fargo. The Albany and Loveland regionals start Saturday.
The Badgers' six-year tournament appearance drought wasn't close to being the longest extinguished this season. Lake Superior State won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs to secure a spot for the first time since 1996.
Another long absence won't be ending after all. St. Lawrence (6-8-3) stunned Quinnipiac in overtime Saturday to win the ECAC Hockey title. The Saints' last NCAA appearance was in 2007.
But St. Lawrence announced before the field was revealed Sunday that it won't be competing in the NCAA tournament. Coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19 and the team couldn't accept the automatic bid because of New York state and NCAA quarantine rules.
That development passed the ECAC's automatic spot to Quinnipiac, which was on the bubble as an at-large team, and might have opened the door for Notre Dame to extend its season as the fourth Big Ten team in the 16-team field.
The Big Ten and National Collegiate Hockey Conference both got four teams into the tournament.
The Badgers' argument for a No. 1 seed, according to analysts, was helped by Minnesota State losing 5-1 at home in the WCHA semifinals on Friday. But the process was subjective this season for the first time in nearly a quarter century and there were only guesses to be made ahead of time.
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
The Badgers paid for a lackluster effort in the second period as the Gophers beat UW for the first time in six championship-round games.
Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals
Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.