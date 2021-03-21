 Skip to main content
Badgers get No. 1 seed in Bridgeport regional for NCAA men's hockey tournament
UW MEN'S HOCKEY | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Pelton-Byce

Badgers center Ty Pelton-Byce goes for the puck with Ohio State defenseman Layton Ahac in the first period of a Feb. 26 game at LaBahn Arena.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will make its first NCAA tournament appearance in seven years against Bemidji State.

The Badgers got the No. 4 overall seed Sunday and lead the bracket in Bridgeport, Connecticut. They'll play the Beavers at noon Friday on ESPN2.

UMass and Lake Superior State also were assigned to the Bridgeport regional and will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The semifinal winners play at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU for a spot in the Frozen Four.

The Big Ten regular-season champion Badgers got an at-large bid with a 20-9-1 record.

They last played in the NCAA tournament in 2014 before bottoming out as a program with a two-season span that generated only 12 wins combined.

UW's Tony Granato will make his first national tournament appearance as either a player or a coach. The Badgers' four-year absence from 1984 to 1987 during Granato's playing career was the longest before the six years away that ended Sunday.

Granato in his fifth season coaching the Badgers.

UW won its only NCAA tournament meeting against Bemidji State, a 2006 regional semifinal that featured a hat trick by Joe Pavelski.

The Badgers are 6-0-1 all-time against the Beavers (15-9-3). They were both part of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association from 2010 to 2013.

The other No. 1 seeds, in order, went to North Dakota in Fargo, Boston College in Albany, New York, and Minnesota in Loveland, Colorado.

The two-day, three-game regionals to generate the field for the April 8-10 Frozen Four in Pittsburgh begin Friday in Bridgeport and Fargo. The Albany and Loveland regionals start Saturday.

The Badgers' six-year tournament appearance drought wasn't close to being the longest extinguished this season. Lake Superior State won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs to secure a spot for the first time since 1996.

Another long absence won't be ending after all. St. Lawrence (6-8-3) stunned Quinnipiac in overtime Saturday to win the ECAC Hockey title. The Saints' last NCAA appearance was in 2007.

But St. Lawrence announced before the field was revealed Sunday that it won't be competing in the NCAA tournament. Coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19 and the team couldn't accept the automatic bid because of New York state and NCAA quarantine rules.

That development passed the ECAC's automatic spot to Quinnipiac, which was on the bubble as an at-large team, and might have opened the door for Notre Dame to extend its season as the fourth Big Ten team in the 16-team field.

The Big Ten and National Collegiate Hockey Conference both got four teams into the tournament.

The Badgers' argument for a No. 1 seed, according to analysts, was helped by Minnesota State losing 5-1 at home in the WCHA semifinals on Friday. But the process was subjective this season for the first time in nearly a quarter century and there were only guesses to be made ahead of time.

This story will be updated.

