 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers get emotional in honoring 2021 NCAA women's hockey championship team before they shut out St. Cloud State
0 Comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers get emotional in honoring 2021 NCAA women's hockey championship team before they shut out St. Cloud State

  • 0
women's hockey photo 10-9

UW's Grace Bowlby and Brette Pettet make their way around the LaBahn Arena ice with the 2021 NCAA championship trophy Saturday. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

As co-captains of the University of Wisconsin's sixth NCAA championship women's hockey team last season, Grace Bowlby and Brette Pettet got the honor of one more skate with the trophy Saturday.

They handed off the hardware a few times as they made their way around the LaBahn Arena rink, showing it to fans who weren't able to be there in person last season because of the pandemic.

Bowlby turned to Pettet as a highlight video played in the arena and admitted to getting a little emotional. It was a common feeling for the Badgers.

"It made me reflect back on how exciting that was," Bowlby said.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey players Grace Bowlby and Brette Pettet take turns holding the 2021 NCAA championship trophy before the home opener Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at LaBahn Arena.

The pregame ceremony to unveil the Badgers' 2021 national championship banner led into a 6-0 victory against St. Cloud State in which UW didn't really get going offensively until the second period.

Badgers coach Mark Johnson took some of the blame for that. He gave players their championship rings Friday, already knowing they'd be hyped up Saturday.

"If you continue to get excited, then you get on the ice and your legs feel like cement," he said.

It took the Badgers more than 38 minutes to get a shot past Huskies goaltender Emma Polusny. Maddi Wheeler's goal late in the second period cracked open things.

Wheeler's shot, UW's 27th of the game, provided a 1-0 lead after the sophomore wing drove up the left side on a 2-on-1.

The offense opened up in the third period for UW behind a pair of goals from both Daryl Watts and Sophie Shirley and one from Sarah Wozniewicz.

Watts' first goal made her only the ninth NCAA women's hockey player to reach 250 career points.

"It's a special milestone," Watts said. "I think about all of my linemates, all my teammates that I've ever played with."

Kennedy Blair made 19 saves as UW (5-0, 1-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) blanked St. Cloud State (2-1, 0-1) for the 17th time during a 28-game winning streak in the series.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics