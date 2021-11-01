 Skip to main content
Badgers get another week atop the women's hockey national rankings
Badgers get another week atop the women's hockey national rankings

Make it 7-for-7 in the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team holding down the No. 1 spot in the national rankings this season.

The Badgers were atop the USCHO.com poll Monday after sweeping a road series against Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday.

UW, which has been in the No. 1 spot in all seven weeks of the rankings, leads a contingent from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association that holds the top three spots. Ohio State is second and Minnesota is third.

UW (12-0) hosts Bemidji State on Saturday and Sunday.

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team practices on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at LaBahn Arena.

Little movement for Badgers men

A series split against then-No. 2 Michigan didn't do much in the rankings for the Badgers men's hockey team. UW (3-5) was still receiving votes in the USCHO poll but not enough to be in the top 20.

The Badgers lost 3-0 and won 4-2 last week against the Wolverines, who slipped one spot to No. 3.

UW hosts No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, ensuring that the Badgers will play six consecutive games against top-five teams in the USCHO poll for the first time. UW was swept by then-No. 3 St. Cloud State before splitting with the Wolverines.

