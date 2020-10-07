Badgers forward Sam Stange picked by Detroit in NHL draft

Sam Stange made it through all seven rounds of the 2019 NHL draft without getting a call congratulating him on being picked.

In 2020, with a year of exposure in the United States Hockey League behind him, the University of Wisconsin freshman forward had a better outcome.

The Detroit Red Wings selected Stange in the fourth round of the draft on Wednesday. He was the 97th overall pick.

His selection made it 23 straight years that the Badgers have had a player picked on the second day of the draft. Sophomore forward Dylan Holloway was the No. 14 overall pick in the first round on Tuesday by the Edmonton Oilers.

Stange conceded last year that choosing to finish his senior year of high school at Eau Claire North instead of playing junior hockey might have cost him in the draft.

In 2019, he was ranked 112th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This year, he was two spots higher.

