Badgers forward Sam Stange picked by Detroit in NHL draft

Sam Stange made it through all seven rounds of the 2019 NHL draft without getting a call congratulating him on being picked.
In 2020, with a year of exposure in the United States Hockey League behind him, the University of Wisconsin freshman forward had a better outcome.
The Detroit Red Wings selected Stange in the fourth round of the draft on Wednesday. He was the 97th overall pick.
His selection made it 23 straight years that the Badgers have had a player picked on the second day of the draft. Sophomore forward Dylan Holloway was the No. 14 overall pick in the first round on Tuesday by the Edmonton Oilers.
Stange conceded last year that choosing to finish his senior year of high school at Eau Claire North instead of playing junior hockey might have cost him in the draft.
In 2019, he was ranked 112th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This year, he was two spots higher.
Stange tied for fifth in the USHL with 26 goals last season, most of which he spent with the Sioux City Musketeers. He was part of a trade to the Sioux Falls Stampede shortly before the rest of the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He's the first Badgers player picked by Detroit since defenseman Brendan Smith in the first round in 2007.
Two former Badgers players were involved in draft-day moves Wednesday.
Luke Kunin, the UW captain and leading scorer in 2016-17, was traded to the Nashville Predators by the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Nick Bonino. Kunin, a restricted free agent this offseason, had 31 points in 63 regular-season games in 2019-20.
As it gained one former Badgers player, Nashville parted with another. Forward Kyle Turris was put on waivers to buy out the final four years of his contract.
The Predators also had Madison native and former UW forward Craig Smith for the last nine seasons but he's an unrestricted free agent that Nashville doesn't intend to re-sign.
