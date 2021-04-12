 Skip to main content
Badgers finish 2020-21 season in top 10 of men's hockey rankings
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team finished in the top 10 of the final national rankings for the first time since 2014.

The Badgers were eighth in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday, two days after UMass won the NCAA championship against St. Cloud State.

UW (20-10-1) qualified for its first NCAA Tournament in seven years as a No. 1 regional seed but lost to Bemidji State in the first round March 26.

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes the ice in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for warmups before its NCAA tournament regional semifinal against Bemidji State.

Only one other Badgers team finished in the top 20 since 2014: The 2016-17 group was 17th.

Minnesota led four Big Ten teams in the final rankings at No. 7. Michigan was ninth and Notre Dame was No. 17.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll for April 12, 2021:

USCHO.com Division I Men's Poll, April 12, 2021

Rank Team Record Points Last
1 Massachusetts (40) 20-5-4 800 6
2 St. Cloud State 20-11-0 740 7
3 Minnesota Duluth 15-11-2 693 9
4 Minnesota State 22-5-1 681 5
5 North Dakota 22-6-1 670 1
6 Boston College 17-6-1 593 2
7 Minnesota 24-7-0 573 2
8 Wisconsin 20-10-1 481 4
9 Michigan 15-10-1 449 8
10 Bemidji State 16-10-3 406 14
11 Boston University 10-5-1 396 10
12 Quinnipiac 17-8-4 395 11
13 Omaha 14-11-1 320 12
14 Lake Superior 19-7-3 287 13
15 American International 15-4-0 215 15
16 Providence 11-9-5 169 16
17 Notre Dame 14-13-2 149 18
18 Bowling Green 20-10-1 125 17
19 UMass Lowell 10-9-1 84 19
20 Clarkson 11-7-4 54 20

