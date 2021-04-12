Badgers finish 2020-21 season in top 10 of men's hockey rankings

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team finished in the top 10 of the final national rankings for the first time since 2014.

The Badgers were eighth in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday, two days after UMass won the NCAA championship against St. Cloud State.

UW (20-10-1) qualified for its first NCAA Tournament in seven years as a No. 1 regional seed but lost to Bemidji State in the first round March 26.

Only one other Badgers team finished in the top 20 since 2014: The 2016-17 group was 17th.

Minnesota led four Big Ten teams in the final rankings at No. 7. Michigan was ninth and Notre Dame was No. 17.

