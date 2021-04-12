Badgers finish 2020-21 season in top 10 of men's hockey rankings

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team finished in the top 10 of the final national rankings for the first time since 2014.
The Badgers were eighth in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday, two days after UMass won the NCAA championship against St. Cloud State.
UW (20-10-1) qualified for its first NCAA Tournament in seven years as a No. 1 regional seed but lost to Bemidji State in the first round March 26.
Only one other Badgers team finished in the top 20 since 2014: The 2016-17 group was 17th.
Minnesota led four Big Ten teams in the final rankings at No. 7. Michigan was ninth and Notre Dame was No. 17.
USCHO.com Division I Men's Poll, April 12, 2021
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last
|1
|Massachusetts (40)
|20-5-4
|800
|6
|2
|St. Cloud State
|20-11-0
|740
|7
|3
|Minnesota Duluth
|15-11-2
|693
|9
|4
|Minnesota State
|22-5-1
|681
|5
|5
|North Dakota
|22-6-1
|670
|1
|6
|Boston College
|17-6-1
|593
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|24-7-0
|573
|2
|8
|Wisconsin
|20-10-1
|481
|4
|9
|Michigan
|15-10-1
|449
|8
|10
|Bemidji State
|16-10-3
|406
|14
|11
|Boston University
|10-5-1
|396
|10
|12
|Quinnipiac
|17-8-4
|395
|11
|13
|Omaha
|14-11-1
|320
|12
|14
|Lake Superior
|19-7-3
|287
|13
|15
|American International
|15-4-0
|215
|15
|16
|Providence
|11-9-5
|169
|16
|17
|Notre Dame
|14-13-2
|149
|18
|18
|Bowling Green
|20-10-1
|125
|17
|19
|UMass Lowell
|10-9-1
|84
|19
|20
|Clarkson
|11-7-4
|54
|20
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Bemidji State was the aggressor from the beginning and kept UW from playing the brand of hockey it has used to generate scoring chances.
The Badgers paid for a lackluster effort in the second period as the Gophers beat UW for the first time in six championship-round games.
Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals
Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.