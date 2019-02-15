SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Daniel Lebedeff made two spectacular third-period saves as part of a 30-stop effort in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 2-1 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame on Friday at Compton Family Ice Arena. Roman Ahcan's second-period goal broke a tie for the Badgers, who won on a Friday for the first time in six tries in 2019 and the third time in 15 attempts this season.
Three stars
No. 3: Cale Morris made 35 saves for the Fighting Irish, including one stellar stop on Brock Caufield in the second period.
No. 2: Roman Ahcan scored and drew two Notre Dame penalties.
No. 1: Daniel Lebedeff's night included major confidence-boosting saves.
Up next
The Badgers and the Irish finish the series at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to end two streaks when it plays at No. 15 Notre Dame on Friday at Compton Family Ice Arena (6 p.m., NBCSN, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have lost five straight Friday games, part of a 2-10-2 record in series openers this season. And they have gone 25 tries without scoring a power-play goal over the last seven games.
It might be difficult for UW to get many power plays against the Irish, who take the second-fewest penalty minutes per game in the country (7.54). The Badgers are 10th at 13.43.
Badgers (9-14-5, 5-8-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Irish (15-10-3, 8-8-2-2)
Forwards
Cam Morrison - Jack Jenkins - Cal Burke
Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Alex Steeves
Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham
Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke - Graham Slaggert
Matt Steeves
Defensemen
Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke
Spencer Stastney - Tory Dello
Matt Hellickson - Nate Clurman
Goaltenders
Cale Morris
Dylan St. Cyr
Nick Sanford