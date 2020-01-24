Badgers 6, Fighting Irish 4: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cole Caufield netted his first collegiate hat trick and national high-tying fifth multiple-goal game of the year, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team won a second straight game for the first time since October with a 6-4 victory over Notre Dame on Friday at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: K'Andre Miller had a second straight strong game defensively and added two assists for the Badgers.

No. 2: Colin Theisen had a goal and two assists for Notre Dame.

No. 1: Caufield's three goals put the Badgers in the lead for good.

Up next

The Badgers and Irish finish the series at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The first game of Big Ten Conference road series hasn't been kind to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in the last three season, and the Badgers will try to counter a trend when they face Notre Dame on Friday (6 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).