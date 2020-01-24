You are the owner of this article.
Badgers 6, Fighting Irish 4: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cole Caufield netted his first collegiate hat trick and national high-tying fifth multiple-goal game of the year, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team won a second straight game for the first time since October with a 6-4 victory over Notre Dame on Friday at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: K'Andre Miller had a second straight strong game defensively and added two assists for the Badgers.

No. 2: Colin Theisen had a goal and two assists for Notre Dame.

No. 1: Caufield's three goals put the Badgers in the lead for good.

Up next

The Badgers and Irish finish the series at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The first game of Big Ten Conference road series hasn't been kind to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in the last three season, and the Badgers will try to counter a trend when they face Notre Dame on Friday (6 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).

UW is 2-12-1 in the first game of regular-season conference road series since the start of the 2017-18 season. Its last win came here at Compton Family Ice Arena, 2-1 over the Fighting Irish on Feb. 15, 2019.

All three of the Badgers' losses in road Big Ten openers this season have been by at least three goals.

For the second straight Friday, UW is going with senior Jack Berry in goal. The Badgers lost to Michigan State 4-0 at the Kohl Center last Friday before earning a 3-1 victory with Daniel Lebedeff in the crease the following night.

See the full lineup below the live blog.

Badgers (9-12-1, 4-9-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Dylan Holloway - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Max Zimmer - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Fighting Irish (10-10-4, 5-6-3-2)

Forwards

Colin Theisen - Mike O'Leary - Trevor Janicke

Graham Slaggert - Jake Pivonka - Cal Burke

Cam Morrison - Michael Graham - Alex Steeves

Jesse Lansdell - Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke

Matt Steeves

Defensemen

Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Charlie Raith - Ryan Carmichael

Goaltenders

Cale Morris

Ryan Bischel

Nick Sanford

Officials

Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and David Marcotte

Linesmen: Nick Huff and Joseph Hutek

