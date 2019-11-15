Daniel Lebedeff made 22 saves for his second collegiate shutout, and the No. 15 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team got power-play goals from Cole Caufield and Roman Ahcan in a 3-0 victory over No. 4 Notre Dame on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Ahcan made it 2-0 with a shot from the slot, the Badgers' second power-play goal of the game.

No. 2: Caufield opened the scoring in the first period.

No. 1: Lebedeff made a save on Colin Theisen's breakaway with 10 seconds left to secure the shutout.

Up next

The Badgers and the Fighting Irish finish the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries for its first Big Ten Conference victory of the season and looks to hand No. 4 Notre Dame its first loss when the teams meet at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

The 15th-ranked Badgers never lost their first three Big Ten games in the first six years of the league.

They'll be without forward Ty Pelton-Byce, who's out sick. Jack Gorniak moved onto the third line with Tarek Baker and Sean Dhooghe that Pelton-Byce had been working on this week in practice.

See the full lines below the live blog.

Badgers (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Fighting Irish (7-0-1, 3-0-1)

Forwards

Colin Theisen - Mike O'Leary - Cal Burke

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Trevor Janicke

Cam Morrison - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves

Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke - Matt Steeves

Solag Bakich

Defensemen

Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann - Charlie Raith

Goaltenders

Cale Morris

Ryan Bischel

Nick Sanford

Officials

Referees: Stephen McInchak, Joseph Carusone

Linesmen: Chad Roethlisberger, Matt Gerlach

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments