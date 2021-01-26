Badgers fall a spot in men's hockey rankings; women's hockey team keeps top spot

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team fell one spot in the USCHO.com rankings after splitting a series at Penn State.
The Badgers men dropped to 13th on Monday while the UW women's hockey team stayed at No. 1 in the women's poll.
The men's team lost 5-4 to Penn State on Friday after defeating the Nittany Lions 4-1 on Thursday. The Badgers (9-7) had been No. 12 for three straight weeks.
UW hosts Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.
Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Jan. 25:
1. Boston College (19)
2. North Dakota (9)
3. Minnesota State (10)
4. Minnesota (2)
5. St. Cloud State
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Michigan
8. Bowling Green
9. Omaha
10. Massachusetts
11. Quinnipiac
12. Clarkson
13. Wisconsin
14. Northeastern
15. Boston University
16. UMass Lowell
17. Providence
18. Michigan Tech
19. American International
20. Denver
The Badgers women's hockey team got 14 of 15 first-place votes for the second straight week. No. 2 Minnesota was atop one ballot.
UW routed St. Cloud State 10-0 on Friday before needing a late goal to defeat the Huskies 4-2 on Saturday.
The Western Collegiate hockey Association has four of the top six spots in the rankings, with Ohio State at third and Minnesota Duluth at sixth.
The Badgers (8-2) are off this weekend before playing at Minnesota on Feb. 5 and 6.
Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Jan. 25:
1. Wisconsin (14)
2. Minnesota (1)
3. Ohio State
4. Northeastern
5. Colgate
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Boston College
8. Penn State
9. Providence
10. Clarkson