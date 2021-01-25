 Skip to main content
Badgers fall 1 spot in men's hockey rankings; women's hockey team holds onto top spot
UW HOCKEY

Badgers vs. Penn State

Badgers defenseman Jesper Peltonen moves the puck out of a tangle of players behind the net against Penn State on Thursday.

 PENN STATE ATHLETICS

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team fell one spot in the USCHO.com rankings after splitting a series at Penn State.

The Badgers men dropped to 13th on Monday while the UW women's hockey team stayed at No. 1 in the women's poll.

The men's team lost 5-4 to Penn State on Friday after defeating the Nittany Lions 4-1 on Thursday. The Badgers (9-7) had been No. 12 for three straight weeks.

UW hosts Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Jan. 25:

1. Boston College (19)

2. North Dakota (9)

3. Minnesota State (10)

4. Minnesota (2)

5. St. Cloud State

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Michigan

8. Bowling Green

9. Omaha

10. Massachusetts

11. Quinnipiac

12. Clarkson

13. Wisconsin

14. Northeastern

15. Boston University

16. UMass Lowell

17. Providence

18. Michigan Tech

19. American International

20. Denver

The Badgers women's hockey team got 14 of 15 first-place votes for the second straight week. No. 2 Minnesota was atop one ballot.

UW routed St. Cloud State 10-0 on Friday before needing a late goal to defeat the Huskies 4-2 on Saturday.

The Western Collegiate hockey Association has four of the top six spots in the rankings, with Ohio State at third and Minnesota Duluth at sixth.

The Badgers (8-2) are off this weekend before playing at Minnesota on Feb. 5 and 6.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Jan. 25:

1. Wisconsin (14)

2. Minnesota (1)

3. Ohio State

4. Northeastern

5. Colgate

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Boston College

8. Penn State

9. Providence

10. Clarkson

Former Badgers men's hockey players in the NHL in the 2021 season

