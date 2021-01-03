Badgers end 5-week layoff with victory behind late Daryl Watts goal

MANKATO, Minn. — By Daryl Watts’ description, the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s power play was rough in its opening series of the season.
By Saturday, that had been five weeks ago as three postponed series and the Christmas break kept the Badgers’ top unit from getting more chances to grow through competition.
When top-ranked UW needed a goal late Saturday, however, Watts and the power play came through.
The senior scored with 3:15 remaining to lift the Badgers past Minnesota State 3-2.
“It’s a new unit working together this year so I think we just have to get through some ugliness, build some chemistry,” Watts said. “Tonight we got a goal so that’s a great start.”
Watts scored on the rebound of a redirected shot to break a 2-2 tie as the Badgers (2-1) made their first game in 35 days a winning one despite being rough around the edges.
“Now we can start to get better — that’s the big thing,” Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. “We scored a late power-play goal and capitalized on that. The big thing is now we’ve got some game experience and now we can move forward in a positive direction trying to get better.”
Freshman second-liners Makenna Webster and Casey O’Brien each scored their first collegiate goal to give the Badgers the lead in the first and second periods, respectively.
Webster’s score came on a breakaway generated by a long pass from defenseman Grace Bowlby, who assisted on all three goals.
But the Mavericks had an answer six minutes later on a 3-on-2 rush, and Sydney Langseth tapped in a pass at the right side of the net.
UW cranked up the offensive pressure in the second half of the middle period and it led to another tiebreaking goal from a freshman.
O’Brien touched home the rebound of Britta Curl’s shot from the left circle after the Badgers junior pivoted around defender Anna Wilgren to get a shot on net with her backhand.
UW paid for some sloppiness midway through the third period as Oregon native Brittyn Fleming tied the game again for the Mavericks (2-6-1).
Badgers defenseman Chayla Edwards lost the puck in the neutral zone, but goaltender Kennedy Blair made a right-pad save on Fleming on the ensuing 2-on-1 rush. Fleming collected the puck again, however, and her wrist shot from the right circle dribbled through Blair’s pads.
Blair made 18 saves as UW outshot the Mavericks 30-20 in the first half of a two-game series.
“We feel great right now,” Watts said. “Being off for so long, to be able to score a late goal to win the game, it’s just a great win. And it creates great energy moving into tomorrow.”
Wisconsin 1 1 1 — 3
Minnesota State 1 0 1 — 2
First period: W — Webster 1 (Bowlby), 9:39. MS — Langseth 3 (Truax, Butorac), 15:47. Penalties: Gardner, MS, 4:31.
Second period: W — O’Brien 1 (Curl, Bowlby), 15:51.
Third period: MS — Fleming 3, 10:26. W — Watts 2 (S. Shirley, Bowlby), 16:45 (pp). Penalties: Mashuga, MS, 4:12; Kondas, MS, 16:24; King, MS, 18:39.
Saves: W (Blair 8-5-5) 18; MS (Frank 7-11-9) 27. Power plays: W 1-for-4; MS 0-for-0.