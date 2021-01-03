Badgers end 5-week layoff with victory behind late Daryl Watts goal

MANKATO, Minn. — By Daryl Watts’ description, the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s power play was rough in its opening series of the season.

By Saturday, that had been five weeks ago as three postponed series and the Christmas break kept the Badgers’ top unit from getting more chances to grow through competition.

When top-ranked UW needed a goal late Saturday, however, Watts and the power play came through.

The senior scored with 3:15 remaining to lift the Badgers past Minnesota State 3-2.

“It’s a new unit working together this year so I think we just have to get through some ugliness, build some chemistry,” Watts said. “Tonight we got a goal so that’s a great start.”

Watts scored on the rebound of a redirected shot to break a 2-2 tie as the Badgers (2-1) made their first game in 35 days a winning one despite being rough around the edges.

“Now we can start to get better — that’s the big thing,” Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. “We scored a late power-play goal and capitalized on that. The big thing is now we’ve got some game experience and now we can move forward in a positive direction trying to get better.”