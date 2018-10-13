Wyatt Kalynuk scored twice, and Linus Weissbach restored the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's lead after No. 12 Boston College rallied from a three-goal deficit in the Badgers' 7-5 victory at the Kohl Center on Saturday.
The Badgers recovered from what could have been a crushing five-minute stretch to pull out a 7-5 victory over the Eagles at the Kohl Center.
Three stars
No. 3: Tarek Baker had a goal and two assists for the Badgers.
No. 2: BC's David Cotton had three goals as the Eagles stayed with the Badgers.
No. 1: Kalynuk recorded his first collegiate two-goal game, added an assist and was plus-5 for the Badgers.
Up next
The Badgers travel East to play Clarkson on Friday and St. Lawrence on Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team goes for its first home series sweep since February 2017 when it plays No. 12 Boston College at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, 100.9 FM).
The Badgers last won both games of a home series against Michigan on Feb. 17-18, 2017. They were 7-9-3 at home in 2017-18.
UW started 2-0 only twice in the previous 17 seasons, in 2004 against Mercyhurst and in 2013 against Northern Michigan.
Badgers (1-0)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Sean Dhooghe - Tarek Baker - Linus Weissbach
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jack Gorniak
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Peter Tischke
Josh Ess - Ty Emberson
Goalies
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Eagles (0-1)
Forwards
Graham McPhee - Julius Mattila - Logan Hutsko
Chris Grando - JD Dudek - Oliver Wahlstrom
David Cotton - Christopher Brown - Jacob Tortora
Zach Walker - Marc McLaughlin - Patrick Giles
Defensemen
Jesper Mattila - Casey Fitzgerald
Michael Karow - Connor Moore
Luke McInnis - Michael Kim
Adam Samuelsson
Goalies
Joseph Woll
Ryan Edquist
Ian Milosz