Badgers' Dylan Holloway picked for Canada's World Juniors camp, setting up potential scheduling quandary

Dylan Holloway has been invited to Hockey Canada's selection camp for the World Junior Championship, opening up a potential quandary for the University of Wisconsin sophomore forward because of the scheduling.
His sophomore season with the University of Wisconsin is on track to begin Nov. 13. Canada's selection camp opens Nov. 16.
If Holloway attends the entire camp and is selected for Canada's team, he could miss up to eight weeks with the Badgers.
UW coach Tony Granato said in a text message Thursday that Holloway's plans were still to be determined. Granato said last week that he thought Holloway would be better served by playing Big Ten games than participating in a camp.
Holloway, a first-round pick of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers this year, took part in the evaluation camp for last year's World Juniors but wasn't picked for the team.
The World Junior Championship holds a special place for players from Canada, where the tournament is a staple of the annual hockey calendar. After he was cut last season, Holloway said he reflected on things that happened in the evaluation camp — "stuff I can improve on so next year hopefully I'll be one of the better players and get selected to the team," he said.
This year's event is scheduled to take place Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in a bubble in Edmonton. Canada's camp in Red Deer, Alberta, will include practices, intrasquad games and contests against a team of Canadian university players. It runs until Dec. 13; the team then will enter the Edmonton bubble.
The Badgers schedule hasn't been released but Granato confirmed that the team will play on the opening weekend of Nov. 13-14.
UW also has players in consideration for the U.S. World Juniors team. Forward and Badgers returning leading scorer Cole Caufield is expected to be part of the event for a second straight year. Forwards Owen Lindmark and Sam Stange also were part of USA Hockey's evaluation camp.
The U.S. team is planning on getting together around Dec. 9, which would give players four weekends of play with the Badgers before leaving.
UW and Michigan, which has six players under consideration for the World Juniors, have asked Big Ten schedulers for as few games as possible during the tournament. The Badgers have been able to limit the number of games they have played without World Juniors competitors in recent years but a longer absence because of Canada's camp and the tournament bubble could make that more difficult this time.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Players are listed in the order in which they committed.
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lone Star (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Mount Saint Charles Prep (R.I.)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
