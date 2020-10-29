Badgers' Dylan Holloway picked for Canada's World Juniors camp, setting up potential scheduling quandary

This year's event is scheduled to take place Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in a bubble in Edmonton. Canada's camp in Red Deer, Alberta, will include practices, intrasquad games and contests against a team of Canadian university players. It runs until Dec. 13; the team then will enter the Edmonton bubble.

The Badgers schedule hasn't been released but Granato confirmed that the team will play on the opening weekend of Nov. 13-14.

UW also has players in consideration for the U.S. World Juniors team. Forward and Badgers returning leading scorer Cole Caufield is expected to be part of the event for a second straight year. Forwards Owen Lindmark and Sam Stange also were part of USA Hockey's evaluation camp.

The U.S. team is planning on getting together around Dec. 9, which would give players four weekends of play with the Badgers before leaving.

UW and Michigan, which has six players under consideration for the World Juniors, have asked Big Ten schedulers for as few games as possible during the tournament. The Badgers have been able to limit the number of games they have played without World Juniors competitors in recent years but a longer absence because of Canada's camp and the tournament bubble could make that more difficult this time.