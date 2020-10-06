Badgers' Dylan Holloway picked by Edmonton in 1st round of NHL draft

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some general managers could see Holloway as a power forward worthy of first- or second-line minutes at some point in his NHL career. Some might see him as a third-line grinder.

"He's going to be a heck of a first round pick," Granato said before the draft.

Holloway's first-year statistics with the Badgers — eight goals and 17 points in 35 games — weren't awe-inspiring but some scouts saw a bigger picture from the second-youngest player in NCAA hockey.

And it started to play out near the end of the season when Holloway grew more comfortable and confident with using his strength, speed and nimble hands against older opponents.

NHL Central Scouting listed his league comparable player as former Michigan standout Dylan Larkin, the No. 15 overall pick in 2014 who has scored 106 goals in five seasons with Detroit.

Holloway has tried to model his game after Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog, who has combined an offensive flair with a physical approach. Landeskog has been among the Avalanche's penalty minute leaders because of that style, and so was Holloway in his freshman year at UW.