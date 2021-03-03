 Skip to main content
Badgers' Dylan Holloway named NCAA men's hockey player of the month for February
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Holloway

Badgers forward Dylan Holloway takes the puck down the ice as Ohio State forward Kamil Sadlocha (11) follows in the third period of a game at LaBahn Arena on Feb. 26.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Dylan Holloway was the second University of Wisconsin men's hockey forward this season to be named the national player of the month.

Holloway got the honor for February on Wednesday after he led the nation in scoring during the month. He had six goals and 17 points in eight games, helping the Badgers go 6-1-1.

Linus Weissbach was the November player of the month. He led NCAA men's hockey over the first month with 10 points in eight games.

