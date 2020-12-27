Badgers' Dylan Holloway misses Canada's World Junior Championship game with injury

University of Wisconsin forward Dylan Holloway missed Canada's game Sunday at the World Junior Championship because of an injury.

Holloway was sidelined with an upper-body injury, Hockey Canada said in a tweet before it played Slovakia in Edmonton, Alberta.

The injury isn't considered serious and it's hoped that Holloway will be back in the lineup Tuesday when Canada plays Switzerland in its third of four preliminary games.

Holloway, a Badgers sophomore, had an assist and was plus-3 in 15:55 of ice time in Canada's 16-2 victory over Germany on Saturday.

