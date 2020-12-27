 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' Dylan Holloway misses Canada's World Junior Championship game with injury
0 comments
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers' Dylan Holloway misses Canada's World Junior Championship game with injury

{{featured_button_text}}
Holloway

Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is checked by Germany's Maximilian Glotzl (22) during the first period of a World Junior Championship game on Saturday.

 JASON FRANSON, THE CANADIAN PRESS

University of Wisconsin forward Dylan Holloway missed Canada's game Sunday at the World Junior Championship because of an injury.

Holloway was sidelined with an upper-body injury, Hockey Canada said in a tweet before it played Slovakia in Edmonton, Alberta.

The injury isn't considered serious and it's hoped that Holloway will be back in the lineup Tuesday when Canada plays Switzerland in its third of four preliminary games.

Holloway, a Badgers sophomore, had an assist and was plus-3 in 15:55 of ice time in Canada's 16-2 victory over Germany on Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics