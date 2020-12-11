Badgers' Dylan Holloway makes Canada's World Juniors roster

Dylan Holloway became the first University of Wisconsin men's hockey player in 11 years to be selected for Canada's World Junior Championship team.
Holloway, a sophomore forward, was part of Canada's 25-player roster revealed Friday. The tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, runs Dec. 25 through Jan. 5.
He was among the final large group of cuts before last season's tournament, which Canada won.
"Growing up, World Juniors is everything," Holloway said in December 2019 before he left for Canada's camp. "I remember watching World Juniors from when I was 5 years of age and I still watch it now. It's such a big deal in Canada."
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tryouts for this year's event were a roller coaster and kept him away from the Badgers for all but two games.
Holloway scored in both of UW's first two contests at Notre Dame, then left Nov. 15 to join Hockey Canada's extended training camp in Red Deer, Alberta.
He was kept in quarantine with two other NCAA players, Boston College center Alex Newhook and Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi. The camp was paused for 14 days because of the coronavirus before they could join the main group.
Holloway is the first Badgers player to be named to Canada's team for the World Juniors since defenseman Cody Goloubef won gold in 2009. The last forward was Kyle Turris in 2008.
Badgers forward Cole Caufield is expected to join Holloway in the tournament when the American roster is announced.
