Badgers' Dylan Holloway finds a musical side during long absence at World Juniors

Spending more than 50 days away from home, a lot of it in a hotel waiting for the next time you can get on the ice, provides openings for personal discovery.
As such, after 7½ weeks away from the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, center Dylan Holloway returned to Madison from the World Junior Championship last week with new skills.
There was growth in his game while practicing with fellow first-round NHL draft picks but he had a lot more time away from the rink to work on some emerging hobbies.
One effort was pretty successful: Hockey Canada's team lounge had guitars to play, so Holloway picked up a few songs. He can now strum along with Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," and Rusted Root's "Send Me On My Way."
Another one, not so much.
"I tried reading a book," Holloway said. "I haven't read a book in I don't know how long. I got about three quarters of the way through that, which I was actually proud of myself for."
Holloway wasn't the only one returning to the Badgers from the World Juniors. So, too, did right wing Cole Caufield and equipment manager Nate LaPoint, both of whom brought back gold medals from Team USA, which defeated Holloway and Canada in the final.
But while Caufield and LaPoint left Madison on Dec. 2, first for a Badgers series at Ohio State, then for the U.S. pre-tournament camp in Michigan, Holloway had been gone since Nov. 15.
A 52-night hotel stay for Canada's camp and then the tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, had a 53rd night tacked on when Holloway was delayed for his connecting flight and spent last Wednesday in Denver. Caufield and LaPoint had the same fate before they all got back to Madison last Thursday.
Any potential awkwardness about Caufield and Holloway being on the opposite sides of an emotional rivalry in a championship game before coming back to be UW teammates dissipated.
"There was really no words said," Caufield said of seeing Holloway for the first time after last Tuesday's U.S.-Canada game. "I think we both know the circumstances. We just gave each other a long hug and it was back to normal.
"You can tell he was disappointed. I think everybody feels that way. I know we're both happy to be back here. We're 100% all in right now in this team. We both couldn't be more excited to be back here."
Holloway admitted to being a little jealous of Caufield's position of returning with the top prize.
"But at the end of the day I'm happy for him," Holloway said. "It was just a tremendous experience overall. We were able to go through it together and now that we're back as teammates it's pretty cool."
Despite the taxing World Juniors schedule and the travel, Caufield was at his best in the sixth period of last weekend's series against No. 1 Minnesota. He scored a goal with an energetic shift and created two other chances before UW's rally fell short.
After being held to a season-low one shot attempt in Saturday's 3-1 Badgers victory, Caufield fired off 12 on Sunday, six of them in the third period.
"I just want to win," Caufield said. "No matter how much energy you have, you're still determined and your adrenaline takes over. I'm pretty happy with how I played this weekend."
Holloway had the makings of a quality scoring chance on a first-period power play Sunday, with 10 feet of room between him and the nearest Minnesota penalty killer when a pass off the boards from Ty Pelton-Byce got to him in the slot.
But Holloway didn't handle the puck cleanly between the top of the circles and Minnesota's Ben Meyers had time to get an outstretched stick in front of Holloway for the shot. The puck still got through to the net but Gophers goaltender Jack LaFontaine turned it away.
After only one day of practice with Holloway and Caufield back at UW before the series, the Badgers were 0-for-5 on the power play across the two games. Of seven Badgers shots on goal with the man advantage, Holloway and Caufield each had two. Of 14 shot attempts, Holloway had five and Caufield two.
It was only the second series this season in which the Badgers failed to score a power-play goal. The other was a pair of losses to Arizona State, which returns to LaBahn Arena for games Friday and Saturday against No. 12 UW.
No. 1 rarity
Over the last 15 seasons, it has been rare for the No. 1 teams in the USCHO.com Division I men's and women's polls to play in the same venue on the same day.
Never in that period had they both lost until Saturday. Defeats by the No. 1 Minnesota men's team to the Badgers and the No. 1 UW women's team to Ohio State at LaBahn Arena made Saturday the first time in at least the last 15 seasons that both No. 1 teams lost on the same day in the same venue.
Before Saturday, the No. 1 teams had shared a rink on four days since the start of the 2006-07 season. All won their games.