Badgers' Dylan Holloway finds a musical side during long absence at World Juniors

A 52-night hotel stay for Canada's camp and then the tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, had a 53rd night tacked on when Holloway was delayed for his connecting flight and spent last Wednesday in Denver. Caufield and LaPoint had the same fate before they all got back to Madison last Thursday.

Any potential awkwardness about Caufield and Holloway being on the opposite sides of an emotional rivalry in a championship game before coming back to be UW teammates dissipated.

"There was really no words said," Caufield said of seeing Holloway for the first time after last Tuesday's U.S.-Canada game. "I think we both know the circumstances. We just gave each other a long hug and it was back to normal.

"You can tell he was disappointed. I think everybody feels that way. I know we're both happy to be back here. We're 100% all in right now in this team. We both couldn't be more excited to be back here."

Holloway admitted to being a little jealous of Caufield's position of returning with the top prize.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"But at the end of the day I'm happy for him," Holloway said. "It was just a tremendous experience overall. We were able to go through it together and now that we're back as teammates it's pretty cool."